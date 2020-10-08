SAUGUS, Mass., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IonSense Inc., the leader in ambient mass spectrometry, announces the first shipments of their next-generation JumpShot™ Technology enabled DART® source. The system includes all new robotics and control programs that deliver dramatically improved results in its core business of direct analysis in real time experimentation.



The JumpShot Technology system coordinates the two major components of the direct analysis process, ionization and sample positioning, to achieve a major improvement in high speed analysis of samples in ambient air. This new system results in three major benefits for the researchers.

Increased Speed –mass analysis at up to 20 samples per minute

–mass analysis at up to 20 samples per minute Reproducibility – improved signal-to-noise and reproducibility in the ionization process

– improved signal-to-noise and reproducibility in the ionization process Scalability –automated sample control and data analysis provide more reliable peak detection and quantitation



These increased capabilities reduce the time needed to characterize products in complex chemical reactions. This removes the analysis bottleneck from high-throughput experimentation (HTE) that is utilized in catalysis and organic synthesis.

“We are pleased with the high interest in the JumpShot System since its introduction at the ASMS 2020 Reboot in June,” says Brian Musselman, IonSense CEO. “Clearly the need for cost-effective rapid analysis is a pressing challenge in the industry.”

