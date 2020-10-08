New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tahini Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05256478/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on tahini market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of tahini and growing demand for ethnic dishes. In addition, health benefits of tahini is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The tahini market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes



The tahini market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Sauces and dips

• Pastes and spreads

• Desserts and other sweets



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• APAC

• South America



This study identifies the growing popularity of hummus as paste and sauce in the foodservice sector as one of the prime reasons driving the tahini market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our tahini market covers the following areas:

• Tahini market sizing

• Tahini market forecast

• Tahini market industry analysis





