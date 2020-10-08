Washington, DC, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caregiver Action Network (CAN), the nation’s leading family caregiving organization, recently announced its newest board member at the annual board meeting. Helen Adeosun, EdM the Founder and CEO of CareAcademy, a provider of advanced caregiver training and compliance solutions for the Home Care industry, joins the board effective immediately.

“Throughout my career, I have long admired CAN’s mission and laser focus on creating holistic support for America’s caregivers,” said Adeosun. “The COVID-19 pandemic rests on the shoulders of caregivers, and with that challenge comes great opportunity to enhance lives. I am excited to join CAN’s Board of Directors as we continue to elevate the critical role of caregivers, especially in this moment.”

Helen Adeosun is passionate about caregiving and the impact that the right caregiver can have on families. As an educator and workplace trainer, she has had a career in driving outcomes for adult learners and finding meaningful ways for them to engage in learning. Helen has worked with Teach for America, Boston Public Schools, and Pearson Education as well as a number of companies focused on caregiving issues. CareAcademy was born out of her own first-hand knowledge and experience as a caregiver, and the company’s mission is to help address the critical shortage of caregivers and empower caregivers to learn and deliver the best care to older adults. Helen holds a B.A. from the University of Notre Dame in Politics and Arabic Studies, and a EdM from Harvard University in Education Policy and Management.

“We are pleased to welcome an exceptional educator and innovator, Helen Adeosun, to CAN’s Board,” said John Schall, CAN Chief Executive Officer. “Our organization will benefit from her experience as a family caregiver, in addition to her extensive work in education and workplace training. Helen’s enthusiasm for helping America’s family caregivers overcome the issues they face, especially now when caregiving has become increasingly difficult, and her leadership and proven industry success, will help to support CAN’s critical role as the nation’s leading family caregiver organization.”

CAN’s Board of Directors

Melissa Rowley, Founder & CEO, Mar’age, LLC, Chair

Michael Shaughnessy, Account Director, TMP Government, LLC, Vice Chair

Marion T. R. Watkins, Alston & Bird, LLP, Office of Senator Robert Dole, Treasurer

Joff Masukawa, President, Diligentia Strategy, Secretary

Helen Adeosun, EdM, CEO, Founder, CareAcademy

Michelle Baker, Executive Vice President, Signal Group

Andrea Cohen, Co-founder & CEO, HouseWorks

Joseph Delahunty, VP, Global Head of Communications, Ascensia Diabetes Care

Wes Metheny, Partner, Penn Quarter Partners

Denise Henry Morrisey, Partner, Capitol Counsel

Ellis Rosenberg, President, Democracy Consulting Group

Anne Tumlinson, CEO, Anne Tumlinson Innovations

Dhruv Vasishtha, Senior Product Manager, PatientPing

About CAN

Caregiver Action Network is the nation’s leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease, or the frailties of old age. CAN serves a broad spectrum of family caregivers ranging from the parents of children with special needs, to the families and friends of wounded soldiers; from a young couple dealing with a diagnosis of MS, to adult children caring for parents with Alzheimer’s disease. CAN reaches caregivers on multiple platforms. CAN (formerly the National Family Caregivers Association) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing education, peer support, and resources to family caregivers across the country free of charge

Attachment

Jason Crosby Caregiver Action Network 2024543931 JCrosby@caregiveraction.org