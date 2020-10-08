BROOKLYN, New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Non-Invasive Glucose Monitor Market will create a CAGR assessment of 10.5% from 2020 to 2026. The rising preference for non-invasive, or needle-free continuous monitoring of sugar levels is the prime reason for this market to grow in the forecast period. In line with this, and considering the profit the market will gain for non-invasive testing in the forecast period. Many players have launched home-based needleless blood glucose testing devices or sensors. However, the primitive driver of the growing geriatric diabetic population will be the sole reason for the market to excel in the coming years.
Key Market Insights:
Major companies in the market are Google, Abbott Diabetes Care, Medtronic, Apple, Alertgy, Integrity Applications, Senseonics, NovioSense BV, GENEXO, Nemaura Medical, Ambrosia Systems Inc., Glucology, Sano Intelligence, Biolinq, Echo Therapeutics, Siren, GraphWear, Socrates Health Solutions, FeetMe, Dexcom, Insulet Corporation, Diabeloop, mySugr, One Drop and EasyGlucose among others.
