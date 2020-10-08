New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Application ; Product ; End User, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974330/?utm_source=GNW



Exosomes are emerging industry with huge potential, and their application is expanding rapidly for disease diagnosis and treatment, pharmaceuticals, and more.Several healthcare organizations and industry players are implementing constructive strategies to boost the research and development pertaining to exosome applications.



For instance, in October 2019, the American Type Culture Collection (ATCC), a premier global biological materials and information resource and standards organization, launched a new range of human-derived cell-specific exosomes to serve as reference materials for boosting drug and diagnostics development activities.Moreover, other companies in this space are focusing on collaborative efforts to share technologies and resources to accelerate the diagnosis and drug development process further.



For instance, in September 2019, Exosome Sciences announced research collaboration with Hoag Memorial Hospital. The duo is expected to conduct research on exosomes derived from patients with solid tumors and families that are genetically at a high risk of developing cancer.

Higher benefits and advantages served by exosome biomarkers are enabling players to introduce advanced products. For instance, in January 2019, Avalon GloboCare Corp., one of the prime manufacturers of cell-based technologies, discovered a saliva-based exosomal biomarker—miR-185—that can be used in oral cancer diagnosis and therapeutics. Moreover, players involved in the exosome-aided diagnostics and treatment are introducing new technologies with intent to spread awareness and acceptance of the application of this method. For instance, in February 2019, NanoView Biosciences, Inc., a Boston-based biotechnology company, launched ExoView platform to enable precise identification and characterization of exosomes. Increasing number of such research and development activities is accelerating the growth of the market.

In terms of application, the diagnostics segment accounted for a larger share of the Asia Pacific exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market in 2019.Growth of the segment is attributed to increasing adoption of exosome-based instruments and kits for diagnosis of chronic conditions.



Additionally, exosome-based diagnostic products offer benefits such as accuracy, lower processing time, and better ergonomics. These factors are likely to boost the growth of the diagnostic segment.

Based on product, the instrument segment held a considerable share of the Asia Pacific exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market in 2019.This segment is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to higher demand for diagnostic instruments.



However, the software segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.

A few major primary and secondary sources for the exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market included in the report are Instrument, US Food and Drug Administration, and World Health Organization, among others.

