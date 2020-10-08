News Highlights:



Company introduces new 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 Dual Band + Bluetooth / Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) solution that brings 1.2 Gbps performance, low power, and greater range to IoT markets.

Family of products deliver new levels of connectivity and power the world’s first Wi-Fi 6 enabled gaming consoles

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI), today announced its family of 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Dual Band + Bluetooth/BLE solutions that are driving a new phase of connectivity innovation for advanced gaming, audio, industrial and IoT markets. Enabling the world’s first Wi-Fi 6 enabled gaming console, NXP’s optimized IW62X family of products will provide increased capacity, efficiency and performance for next-generation connectivity solutions including smart consumer IoT hubs, wireless speakers, video-enabled smart devices, augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) devices and a universe of additional IoT applications.

Powering the latest gaming solutions in the market underscores the innovation and integration ingenuity of NXP’s wireless connectivity portfolio. The new 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 solutions are ideal for advanced gaming consoles that demand high-performance Wi-Fi with near zero wireless controller lag time and low-latency multiplayer gaming experiences (via a single, in-room console) over wireless networks. The IW62X solutions also offer real-time interactions for cloud-based gaming devices, clients and services by providing high-bandwidth and low-latency connectivity needed for full 4k / 60 fps gameplay.

“Today we’re delivering the industry’s leading 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 Dual Band + Bluetooth solutions, enabling both the gaming industry and one of its most prominent console makers with Wi-Fi 6 for the first time,” said Rafael Sotomayor, Executive Vice President of Connectivity and Security at NXP. “This product announcement reinforces NXP’s position at the cutting edge of connectivity and our ability to enable advanced wireless capabilities for the future of gaming plus the exponential growth in Wi-Fi 6 access points and IoT devices tethered to a single gateway. Our IW62X family of integrated Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth solutions brings a step-change in high performance and power efficient solutions for the latest-generation of smart home IoT services, connected industrial applications and the vast number of consumer devices that rely on power-efficient Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity to maximize the user experience.”

Driving the future of consumer and industrial IoT

NXP’s family of 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 Dual Band + Bluetooth solutions bring a dramatic boost in speed, and a 4x increase in network capacity and a 2x increase in bandwidth over previous generations of Wi-Fi. This increased capacity with reduced latency supports a significantly higher number of users and devices connected to a network or gateway.

These forward-looking features support a wide range of robust use cases, including:

AR/VR headsets, making full, completely wireless immersive experiences in HD possible.

Multi-channel home theatre audio experiences with wireless speakers, video-enabled smart assistants with full bandwidth to support seamless 4k video interaction and content streaming.

Smart IoT hubs, appliances and accessories, outdoor and remote IP-enabled security cameras.

Consumer, commercial, and industrial IoT solutions for home and building control (smart lighting, building safety and security and climate control).

Expanded capabilities with NXP’s Wi-Fi 6 + BT/BLE and Wi-Fi 6 + BT/BLE-Audio

The BT/BLE radios support Bluetooth/BLE standards (BLE LR/2Mbps, BLE AoA/AoD, BLE Mesh), independent Bluetooth connections and operational modes with multiple external devices. These capabilities enable advanced smart hub and smart home services that use Bluetooth-based positioning and Mesh connectivity, providing support for numerous applications, including:

Dual/independent wireless headset support.

Robust support of audio steaming (via stereo A2DP, Isochronous Channel).

Separate low-power peripheral / accessory control, including speaker, voice assistant, audio hubs/soundbar, physical remote control and low-power device wakeup.



Highest integration in the industry

The IW62X family features the highest level of integration in the market, including 2.4 and 5 GHz dual band Power Amplifiers (PAs), Low Noise Amplifiers (LNAs) antenna switches. It also includes a power management unit that substantially reduces system-level BOM (Bill of Materials) and device board area. while also simplifying chip-on-board and integrated-module designs.

Availability

NXP’s IW62X family of 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 Dual Band + Bluetooth solutions are available for sampling now and soon from select module partners.



About NXP’s Connectivity Portfolio

With one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of wireless technologies, NXP is committed to accelerating our vision of a connected world that anticipates and automates. When combined with the processing power of the EdgeVerse platform, NXP is uniquely positioned to enable smart connected devices – making lives easier, safer, and more convenient. Whether it’s connecting people to the Internet, joining IoT devices to the cloud, or communicating with cars in new and unexpected ways, NXP’s portfolio allows customers to advance their most innovative ideas with confidence and a sense of trust. By collaborating with our partners, we are connecting our world and delivering solutions that advance society together.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.88 billion in 2019. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

NXP and the NXP logo are trademarks of NXP B.V. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © 2020 NXP B.V.

For more information, please contact:

Americas & Europe Greater China / Asia Jason Deal Ming Yue Tel: +44 7715228414 Tel: +86 21 2205 2690 Email: jason.deal@nxp.com Email: ming.yue@nxp.com

NXP-IoT

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa76e623-f5fa-407f-a41f-773db3ec12ad