Digital transformation has been instrumental in the growth of the education sector in APAC in the recent years.In Australia, South Korea, and China, the goal of schools is to prepare their students with fluent English language by providing them digital English courses.



Australia and China are the most prominent countries to implement digitalization in schools and universities, including English language learning modules and courses. India also has implemented several initiatives to boost digital education in the country under the initiative “Digital India.” Moreover, the growing reach of the internet has spurred the demand for digital learning in various APAC countries in the recent past. Also, the availability of online examinations and scrutiny test for individual English proficiency have gained popularity in APAC countries. The players present in the market are focusing on signing partnerships to increase their market share and brand presence. For instance, in 2017, Sanako, a Finland-based company, announced a strategic partnership with Eupheus Learning, an India-based company, to expand its reach to Indian students and help them learn English efficiently and interactively.



Based on end-user, the digital English language learning market is categorized into academic and non- academic.In 2019, the academic segment dominated the digital English language learning market.



The schools, universities and various institutions in various countries of Asia Pacific are heavily emphasizing on English language learning, since, English is becoming the common language in global business sector.The increasing emphasize on English language learning helps the students to enhance the English competency in any level.



Additionally, the schools are transforming their infrastructure in to digital which is also pacing up the adoption of digital education platform. The digitalization of schools is facilitating in procurement of different types of digital English language learning, which is driving the market for digital English language learning market.



Based on business type, the digital English language learning market has been segmented into business-to-business and business-to-customer.In 2019, the business-to-business segment dominated the digital English language learning market.



The digital English language learning companies offer their products and services to various schools, universities and coaching institutes.This type of business is often called business to business (B2B).



The trend of adoption of digitalized education among several schools, universities, and other institutions have increased the interest among the digital English language learning market players to sell their products to these end users.As the technology is driving several industries in Asia Pacific region, educational sectors are also increasing their procurement of advanced technologies in order to help their students grow with rapidly changing world.



Attributing to this, digital classroom, e-examinations are some of the trends gaining importance in the current educational sector in Asia Pacific. In addition, several corporate sectors are incorporating digitalized English language learning procedures owing to the fact that, the employees should be fluent enough in English when sent on-site to any of English speaking country or while interacting with client. These corporates are also procuring digital English language learning materials, which is heavily driving the business to business in the digital English language learning market in Asia Pacific.



Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings, EF Education First, McGraw-Hill Education, Inc., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Macmillan Limited (Springer Nature Limited), Transparent Language, Inc. and among others are players present in the Asia-Pacific digital English language learning market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Asia-Pacific Digital English Language Learning Market



The corona virus has affected education system, globally.This has led to the closures of many universities and schools.



This has adversely impacted the operations of schools and colleges.In response to the closures of schools and universities due to COVID-19, UNESCO has recommended to use open educational application and online programs to teach remotely.



This makes a huge opportunity for digital English language learning providers.As per the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), ~421 million children are affected owing to school closures, which are announced all over the world.



Owing to this pandemic, the demand for digital learning has increased. For instance, as per the World Economic Forum, students in Hong Kong started to learn at home through digital apps. In China, ~120 million students got access to learning material through live television broadcasts.



Over 180 million Chinese students from primary, secondary, and tertiary education fields became homebound or unable to travel.In the country, the spring semester was initially scheduled to commence on February 17; however, it was postponed indefinitely.



To address this, Chinese institutions are attempting to shift to online education on a massive scale.Educational institutions worldwide are responding to travel bans as well as quarantines with a move to online learning.



The emergency may initiate an online boom for education – or it may at least make countries more ready to manage with the next emergency.Moreover, Australian higher education is highly dependent on a steady flow of Chinese students, but the government of Australia has restricted travel from China.



Consequently, Australian higher education institutions are trying to enhance their online competency to offer courses to stranded concerned students. Some universities are well prepared than others. Though all universities use online LMS and videoconferencing technology to a certain degree, there are no mandatory standards for online education. The advancements of digital mode of education have benefitted the service providers. The companies have strategically rolled out various courses at discount price to attract the customers.

