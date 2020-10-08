New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Chronic Cough Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Drug Class, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974328/?utm_source=GNW

However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has highly affected the countries in the Asia Pacific region and the chronic cough market in the region.

The developments in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries related to the drugs that can cure chronic cough are likely to lead the market growth.Additionally, there is a rise in the number of global pharmaceutical companies and several startups across the region that are involved in product development for chronic cough.



For instance, in May 2020, BELLUS Health Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, has developed novel therapeutics for the chronic cough and other hypersensitization-related disorders. The company is engaged in product development and on 27 May 2020, they conducted a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) meeting to discuss the development regarding chronic cough. Specifically, the meeting covered the developmental aspects regarding the phase 2 RELIEF trial of BLU-5937 for chronic refractory cough. The company is looking forward to releasing data of clinical trials for RELIEF in June or July 2020.

In 2019, the drug class segment accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacificchronic cough market. The growing product developments to treat chronic cough and rising incidences of chronic cough among population are likely to drive the growth of drug class segment in the Asia Pacificchronic cough market.

