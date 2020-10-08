Mira Loma, CA, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxx Lighting, a grassroots company that provides high-performance lighting to cannabis cultivators, has expanded its global self-distribution model by adding warehouses in the US, Canada, Australia and the UK.



General Manager Brent Nicholls says that their choice to pursue self-distribution rather than working with a distributor sets Luxx apart in the industry. “We went down some distributor paths, but our growers reached out with feedback that let us know this old school model was not working,” he said. “It carried price and accessibility issues that didn’t align with our company vision or core business principles, which led us to take on the challenge of global self-distribution.

Our goal has always been to support our retail partners, we know the industry was built of the back of hard-working mom and pop business, rather than line the distributor’s pockets, we bring the profits back to the store by cutting out the middleman.



Luxx offers self-service, fully automated ordering and fulfillment, with orders shipping out within 24 hours of being received. This speedy turnaround is key, Nicholls said, as it can make or break a garden’s success.



Luxx’s most well-known product is the Luxx DE-1000, a double-ended light fixture that founder Brandon Burkhart says is the workhorse of the industry, consistently testing higher than any other light on the market. Burkhart, a cannabis industry veteran with over a decade of cultivation experience, worked with California cannabis company Jungle Boys to develop the light with the mindset that it takes a grower to understand what a grower needs.



“Jungle Boys tested the DE-1000 fixture multiple times, and after seeing how much their yield went up they ordered 2000 lights on the spot,” Burkhart said. “We operate in a yield game – light matters. The increases in yields our growers report can change the proformas of their business.”

Burkhart created Luxx Lighting with over 12 years of Hydroponics retail, manufacturing and product development, while Nicholls brought 13 years of international sales & finance acumen. The pair have teamed up to make a formidable force in the lighting segment of the cannabis industry.



“We are the first true grower founded, grower focused lighting company,” Nicholls said. “From day one, everything we’ve done has been about the grower. We’ve built Luxx organically – we’re just guys hustling on the street like our growers, and so we get it. We understand the challenges growers deal with on a daily basis, and we’re able to offer them a customer service experience that just isn’t possible when working with a distributor.”



Fully self-funded, Luxx saw a 400% increase in revenue in 2019 and a 150% increase so far in 2020. “The growth has been humbling – seeing the support from the global cultivation community is amazing,” Nicholls said. “The market tells you if you are doing the right things. Our goal moving forward is to continue investing our success in the company, supporting our growers and bringing the new phase of lighting technology – LEDs – to the market. It’s not just about selling LED’s, it’s about helping growers become successful with them.”



About Luxx Lighting:



“Designed in Los Angeles, Cultivated Worldwide.” Founded in 2018, Luxx Lighting provides industry-leading, high-performance cultivation lighting for cannabis grows. With an extensive background in cultivation, the Luxx team understands the challenges growers face and has developed unique products and an unparalleled customer service experience. They have put hundreds of thousands of lights into the market around the world and are a favorite with cannabis cultivations of all sizes including well-known brands such as Jungle Boys, GTI, The Originals, DTPG, Foreign Genetics and Green Leaf Medical.



