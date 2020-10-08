New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Horizontal Carousel Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05126570/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on horizontal carousel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased use of automation, less floor space requirement and increased popularity of standalone sub-systems. In addition, increased use of automation is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The horizontal carousel market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes



The horizontal carousel market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Food and beverage

• Retail

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the introduction of voice recognition in picking process in horizontal carousel as one of the prime reasons driving the horizontal carousel market growth during the next few years. Also, increased popularity of horizontal carousels in pharmaceuticals industry and efficiency added to aftermarket parts picking operation by horizontal carousels will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our horizontal carousel market covers the following areas:

• Horizontal carousel market sizing

• Horizontal carousel market forecast

• Horizontal carousel market industry analysis





