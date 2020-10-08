TRABUCO CANYON, Cali., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian Walsh always wanted to explore the world. In his newly released book, “A Day in the Woods,” he gives readers a glimpse into his European getaway. In 1976 Walsh left home for the first time to take on a new country he has never been to before. Without much planning, the author realizes he is not fully prepared for this trip as he thought he would be.



Throughout the book, Walsh pens the harsh reality he faced throughout his travels from country to country in Western Europe. He experienced hardships of poverty and rejection that made him reflect on if he had the determination to sustain his journey to the very end. Walsh decided he wanted to explore the world, emulating the characters in James Michener’s novel, “The Drifters: Tales of Adventure,” was the inspiration behind his voyage. Despite the hard times he endured, Walsh searches for Michener’s characters' perceived lifestyle, which inspired him to chase his dreams.



“I wrote ‘A Day in the Woods’ to inspire would-be travelers while clearly defining both pleasure and hardship experiences that I faced,” said Walsh. “I hope my story will entertain seasoned travelers with familiar and shared experiences while giving the truth behind my European travel.”



Ultimately, "A Day in the Woods" will show readers that regardless of the adversity one might face during their travels, if they live their dreams and not give up irrespective of the challenges that may arise, it will all be worth it in the end.



“A Day in the Woods”

By Brian Walsh

ISBN: 978-1-4808-9348-1 (softcover); 978-1-4808-9362-7 (eBook)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble



About the author

Brian Walsh was born and bred in South Africa. The author has experienced extensive worldwide travel, both for pleasure and business. He has lived in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Walsh has been employed by both British and United States corporate entities and established a business in 2004, which he still operates on a semi-retired basis. His debut book, “A Day in the Woods,” was developed from years of scribbled notes and has only come to fruition. Walsh and his wife currently reside in California.





Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 888-242-5904.

Attachment

Grace Bywater LAVIDGE - Phoenix 480-998-2600 x 534 gbywater@lavidge.com