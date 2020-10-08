FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR) responded today to the issuance of a report by J Capital Research USA LLC with respect to ACM and its operations. The report contains numerous misstatements of historical facts regarding ACM’s business and operations, including, among others, errors regarding revenue, tool ASPs, gross margins, key suppliers, inventory, and other balance sheet-related items.



ACM expects to release its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 and to host its quarterly earnings conference call in early November 2020. ACM expects to respond in more detail to the report’s misstatements during the upcoming earnings call, when ACM’s current disclosure quiet period will end. Investors and other interested parties should refer to ACM’s public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging.

