SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savage, a global provider of supply chain services, is being recognized as a Military Friendly® Employer for the third consecutive year.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Hundreds of companies participated in the 2021 Military Friendly® Companies survey.

“We appreciate the great sacrifices made by members of the armed services and their families,” said Kirk Aubry, Savage President & CEO. “Military veterans, and those on active reserve, have proven to be great Savage Team Members with successful careers as part of our team. Through our Savage Patriots program, we work to recruit, train and provide advancement opportunities for military veterans, active reserve members and military spouses. We respect and admire what they’ve done for our country and value what they bring to serving our Customers.”

“Companies that have earned this designation have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance veterans within their organizations,” said Josh Rosen, Director of Military Friendly®. “To them, hiring veterans isn’t just the right thing to do. It’s good for business.”

Savage will be showcased along with other 2021 Military Friendly® Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

About Savage

Established in 1946, Savage is a global provider of transportation, logistics, materials handling, and industrial services across Customers’ supply chains, helping enable Customers and Partners to Feed the World, Power Our Lives, and Sustain the Planet. Learn more at www.savageservices.com.



