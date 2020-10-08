Tom Lancaster will become the new General Manager for Granville Island, effective October 14, 2020.

Tom Lancaster will become the new General Manager for Granville Island, effective October 14, 2020.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, which manages Granville Island on behalf of the Government of Canada, along with the Granville Island Council, announced that Tom Lancaster will become the new General Manager for Granville Island, effective October 14, 2020.



Mr. Lancaster brings almost twenty years of experience in planning, consulting and advisory roles. He has worked locally, across Canada, and internationally with First Nations Bands, local, regional and Provincial governments, as well as developers and non-profit organizations. Before starting his career in planning, Tom worked internationally in community-based ecosystem renewal, where his passion for improving local environments was born.

“Tom is the ideal candidate to lead Granville Island’s future,” said The Honourable Hedy Fry, MP for Vancouver Centre. “The Granville Island 2040 report, completed after consultation with Vancouver residents and tenants, provides a blueprint for Granville Island’s future. Tom Lancaster is the person to do it.”

Granville Island Council Chair, Heather Deal, added, “Tom brings an unwavering commitment to nurturing and sustaining an inclusive culture where all people have a sense of belonging within the community.”

Most recently, Tom was the Manager of Community Planning for the District of North Vancouver. Prior to that, he was the Manager of Regional Planning and Data Analytics for Metro Vancouver, and the Deputy Director of Development Services on the Sunshine Coast, while maintaining his consultancy to assist non-profit organizations in building affordable housing. He holds a Master’s Degree in Community & Regional Planning from the University of British Columbia.

Media inquiries:

Lisa Ono, Manager, Public Affairs & Programming, CMHC-Granville Island, lono@cmhc.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ca70a78-097f-4c57-b15e-e5fc335d8492



