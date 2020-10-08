MIAMI, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Calle Ocho Music Festival may not have been on the streets of Miami this year but for one special afternoon the show’s spirit overcame the pandemic with a Calle Ocho Live virtual event that lived up to its billing.



Distributed across more than 40 U.S. Hispanic broadcast TV, digital, OTT, social media influencer, music artists accounts, and live stream platforms in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic, this week’s virtual festival featured everything from a historic Virtual Duet with Ivy Queen and Celia Cruz to Hollywood stars, a Salsa Dancing competition, and much more.

The Hispanic Heritage Month-themed event was created to fill a major fundraising gap for the Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation that annually serves more than 10,000 disadvantaged families through the music festival. Donations are being accepted through the end of October, $8 at a time online at www.CalleOchoLive.com and as part of the continuation of the festival, supporters can creatively donate and get a beautiful t-shirt by participating in the Calle Ocho Live Virtual 8K Run, which is in partnership with TeamFootworks.

“We are grateful to the many music artists, celebrities, brands, media allies, record labels, strategic partners, friends of the Kiwanis, and performers who contributed to making this incredibly uplifting show possible,” said Jorge Fernandez of the Kiwanis of Little Havana. “Now that we have the rest of Hispanic Heritage Month to cherish the show, we’re extremely proud that our own artists are continuing to share our highlights content and theirs on their own platforms.”

This year’s four-hour festival featured numerous highlights, including:

-- A magical virtual duet featuring Ivy Queen, the Queen of Reggaeton, and Celia Cruz, the Queen of Salsa, singing Celia’s No. 1 lifetime hit, “La Vida Es Un Carnaval”. Given the times we’re living in, the poignant duet could not be more appropriate for 2020.

-- Speaking of virtual duets, Calle Ocho Live also brought father and son together for another moving performance featuring the late Tito Puente and Tito Puente, Jr. The Puentes performed Tito, Sr’s top lifetime hit, “Oye Como Va” with a full band and dancers.

-- The show’s memorable opening comedy skit featured Jenny Lorenzo’s Abuela character. In the skit, Abuela thinks this year’s Calle Ocho is in person until her family intervenes and shows her how to view Calle Ocho Live virtually, online.

-- Official Beer sponsor Heineken shined brightly on the show as they hosted a salsa dancing competition from Miami with five couples and Rosario Dawson as one of the judges. As part of Heineken’s activation, producers leveraged the Kiwanis’ incredible video archives to produce a series of branded throwback videos about the festival’s history and its many stars. (Selena’s last performance was actually at Calle Ocho).

-- Mau y Ricky also made history as they officially joined their superstar father, Ricardo Montaner, as official kings of this year’s festival. With their playful performance of “Papas”, the Montaner clan can now be officially crowned the First Family of Calle Ocho. (Ricardo Montaner was the King of Calle Ocho in 1993).

-- Gloria Estefan, the former festival queen who broke the world record for largest line dance at Calle Ocho in 1987 with more than 100,000 dancers, went ‘80s throwback on Calle Ocho Live performing “Rhythm is Gonna Get You.” (Gloria’s Guinness dance record was set to the beat of “Conga”, one of four world records associated with Calle Ocho).

Brands Enjoy the Fun

Even though the virtual festival sparkled with music, Latin food, fashion, and mixology also took center stage as several brands brought their top chefs and bartenders to the digital stage to perform some of their favorite recipes, all now featured on the event web site at www.CalleOchoLive.com.

Tito’s Vodka unpacked three fun recipes for Mo’Tito, Tito’rita, and El Burrito. Cafe Bustelo, the official coffee of Calle Ocho Live, teamed up with media personality Maria Marin to reveal the ultimate secrets to brewing Cuban coffee, and Knorr spotlighted Chicken Tika, among other recipes. The Florida Dairy Farmers brought awesome milk-related recipes to life with cooking demos by celebrity Chef Chris Valdes and a slew of other delicious recipes that are also now on the event website.

Additional sponsors included Nickelodeon, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, Advance Auto Parts, CN Bank, Doral Lincoln, Lincoln of Cutler Bay, and Ford of Kendall.

A Diverse Music Roster Packed with Top Talent

Calle Ocho Live featured one of the most diverse line-up of music artists in its history. In alphabetical order, the rest of the show’s roster included: Alcover; Alejandro Santamaria feat. Kobi Cantillo; Alexandra y Daniel Santacruz; Bobby Pulido; Camilo; Cali y el Dandee; Chesca feat. Pitbull; Daniela Darcourt; Efren Garcia; Fonseca; Fulanito; Giancarlo Canela; Gloria Estefan; ICC; Ivanna; Jerry Di; Jessi Uribe; Jon Secada & Gonzalo Rubalcaba; Kyen? Es?; La Original Banda el Limon; Leslie Shaw; Los Chiches Vallenatos; Los Hermanos Medina; Mariah Angeliq; Milly Quezada; Maria Pino; Marie Monti; Mau y Ricky; MJ Songstress; Nanpa Basico; N’Klabe; Pitizion; Rogelio Martinez; Soleil; SonLokos Featuring Leslie Cartaya & Bonco Quiñongo; Tefi Valenzuela; and Tony Succar.

A Live Stream Packed with Hispanic Media Partnerships

Saying “presente” to broadcast Calle Ocho Live across one or more of their platforms were: Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS); People en Español/Meredith Corporation; VIVA Live TV; VME; Entravision; HITN: Tarima: ORA TV; Impremedia; Maria Marin; LiveXLive; Latido; SBS Mega TV (Miami); SBS Mega TV (Orlando); SBS Mega TV (Puerto Rico); the digital platforms of SBS Radio - ZOL 106.7 FM (digital Miami); SBS Radio - TU 949 - MEGA 97.9 FM (digital NYC); SBS Radio - AMOR 93.1 FM (digital NYC); SBS Radio - La Raza 93.3 FM (digital L.A.); SBS Radio - MEGA 96.3 FM (digital L.A.); La Musica; iHeart Media's WZTU Tu 94.9 FM; La Opinion (Los Angeles); La Raza (Chicago); Diario La Prensa (NYC); New York Latino International Film Festival; Altísimo Live; Carnaval Miami; El Mundo Boston; Diario Las Americas (Miami), the Dominican Film Festival, Latinx Newswire, Pop Culture Newswire, and Latin Life Denver.

Co-produced by the Kiwanis of Little Havana, RetroPop Media and Atlantino, the show’s other strategic partners also include Cerro Group, Dustelli Music, The 360 Group, MiamiTalents, and the Celia Cruz Foundation.

Special Acknowledgments

In addition to our sponsors, media partners, and strategic partners, the producers wish to thank numerous friends and organizations who, in one way or another, collaborated to make this incredible virtual festival possible. These invaluable friends of Calle Ocho Live are, in alphabetical order: Andres Salce; Bill Gato; Camilo Gonzalez; Candy Olivares; Carlos Phoenix; CSP Media Group; C89 Productions; Daniela Darlin; Denisse Mollfulleda; Doris Vogelmann; Eddie Lopez; Ernesto Fundora; Linnea Toney; Geraldo Arriaga; Heather Lopez; Hugo Chavez; Johnny Falcone; Jose Perez; Martha Cancel; Ramon Gonzalez; Robert Armband; Rory Lassanske; Ryan Lavallee; Sofrito Media Group; and Sonia Clavell.

The Facts Behind the Cause

The Kiwanis of Little Havana is an affiliate of Kiwanis International, a worldwide non-profit organization of volunteers dedicated to serving children in their communities. Founded in 1975, the Little Havana Chapter is known for using advanced fundraising initiatives, such as Carnaval Miami and its flagship event, Calle Ocho Music Festival.

Through the Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation, the organization impacts thousands of underserved families annually, with youth development programs including holiday giving, college scholarships, back to school assistance, emergency financial assistance, and more.

Monies raised through Calle Ocho Live will be used by the Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation to assist diverse families in South Florida with college scholarships, back to school assistance, holiday gifts, emergency financial assistance, and other support during the Covid-19 crisis.

Instagram: @CarnavalMiami

Facebook: Carnaval Miami

Twitter: @Carnaval_Miami

CONTACT:

Ana Maria Reyes

Kiwanis of Little Havana

305-644-8888 ext. 2

areyes@kiwanislittlehavana.org