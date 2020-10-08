Chief Science Officer C. David Pauza, Ph.D. Presents “At the Intersection of Genetic Medicine and Immunotherapy: Clinical Experience with a Cell and Gene Therapy for HIV Disease”

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Gene Technologies (AGT) a cutting-edge cell and gene therapy company in Rockville, Maryland announced today that CEO Jeff Galvin will present at the annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa. The meeting will be held virtually October 12-16. Galvin’s presentation will highlight the company's technology, including AGT103-T, a therapeutic intended to cure HIV, which is scheduled to begin Phase 1 clinical trials this month.



Specifics of AGT’s clinical trial can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04561258 , and details of the HIV therapy intended to cure the disease are on the AGT web site.

Organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa is a five-day virtual conference featuring more than 120 presentations from the leading public and private companies. These presentations will highlight the most exciting technical and clinical achievements from the past 12 months in cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering, and broader regenerative medicine technologies. The meeting also includes over 100 panelists and features speakers taking part in 20 in-depth sessions covering all aspects of cell and gene therapy commercialization.

The following are specific details regarding American Gene Technologies presentation at the conference:

Speaker: Jeff Galvin, Chief Executive Officer of American Gene Technologies Event: 2020 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa Date: Monday, October 12 – Friday, October 16 Time: Company presentations will be available to view on-demand throughout the entirety of the conference

Please visit www.meetingonthemesa.com for full information including registration. Complimentary attendance at this event is available for accredited investors and members of the media. Investors should contact Laura Stringham at lstringham@alliancerm.org and interested media should contact Kaitlyn Dupont at kdupont@alliancerm.org. The event hashtag is #CGMOM20.



About American Gene Technologies (AGT)

American Gene Technologies (AGT) is a gene and cell therapy company with a proprietary gene-delivery platform for rapid development of cell and gene therapies. AGT’s mission is to transform people’s lives by designing highly effective therapeutics to cure infectious diseases, cancers, and inherited disorders. AGT has received three patents for the technology used to make the AGT103-T cell product and ten patents for its unique immuno-oncology approach to stimulate gamma-delta (γδ) T cells to destroy a variety of solid tumors. The company has also developed a synthetic gene for treating Phenylketonuria (PKU), a debilitating inherited disease. AGT's treatment for PKU has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and it is expected to reach the clinic in 2021.

