MONTREAL, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) (the “Company”), a world-leading manufacturer of industrial valves, announced today its financial results for its second quarter ended August 31, 2020.
Highlights
(millions of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts)
|Three-month periods ended
August 31
|Six-month periods ended
August 31
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
Sales
|$68.3
|$85.5
|$145.0
|$169.3
Gross Profit
|17.1
|22.0
|35.4
|38.1
|Gross profit %
|25.0
|%
|25.7
|%
|24.4
|%
|22.5
|%
|Net earnings (loss)1
(5.1
)
1.4
(7.0
)
(4.5
)
|Net earnings (loss)1 per share – basic and diluted
|(0.24
|)
|0.06
|(0.32
|)
|(0.21
|)
Operating profit (loss) before restructuring and transformation costs2
(4.0
)
2.6
(3.3
)
(4.2
)
Adjusted EBITDA2
|(0.8
|)
|5.8
|3.0
|2.0
|Adjusted EBITDA2 per share – basic and diluted
|(0.04
|)
|0.27
|0.14
|0.09
Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 (unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in U.S. dollars and all comparisons are to the second quarter of fiscal 2020):
First Six Months Fiscal 2021 (unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in U.S. dollars and all comparisons are to the first six months of fiscal 2020):
“Our second quarter results were deeply affected by a lower sales volume mainly explained by delays in shipments, mainly in North America, caused by COVID-19 related supply chain issues, as well as the inefficiencies caused by the implementation of changes to our manufacturing footprint in Quebec under our V20 transformation plan” said Réjean Ostiguy, CFO of Velan Inc. “Nonetheless, on a year-to date basis, despite notably lower sales, our results land near last year’s results, and on an adjusted basis, even exceed them. We were also pleased to present impressive improvements in gross profit percentage and significant reductions in administration expenses. Additionally, we were encouraged to see our backlog increase, thanks to strong bookings performance in our North American and French operations. We also want to mention our efforts to protect and increase our cash since the beginning of the fiscal year.”
Yves Leduc, CEO of Velan Inc., said, “We are navigating through very rough waters and we could not escape the impact that the pandemic has had on MRO bookings, heavily dependent on a healthy oil and gas sector, and on our Asian supply chain, all of which greatly affected our production and shipments in the second quarter. However, through the storm, we see bursts of light, starting with our employees, who are showing incredible resilience and resolve through the pandemic, making our operations and work environment safer, while keeping their eyes on serving our customers and growing the business. Our backlog has grown near 14% in the first two quarters thanks to a strong bookings performance in the second quarter of the current fiscal year which represented a 32.1% improvement compared to the previous quarter, and 25% if you include the major breakthrough orders won in the first month of the third quarter, in South East Asia and the Middle East. Meanwhile, we are reaping early benefits of our V20 plan, evidenced by a substantial reduction in production overhead, and even more encouraging, in the impressive increase in project manufacturing margins, so weak back in 2018, that they prompted the Company to launch the V20 transformation. Going forward, we are turning greater attention to growing our business.
To conclude, the business shows encouraging signs of improving its core fundamentals, but we are not out of the woods yet, fighting through an indefinite global economic crisis, remaining vigilant during the unrelenting pandemic, with still much to do to successfully adapt our North American operations to a new manufacturing model. Our employees, with whom Bruno Carbonaro, our president, and I are constantly communicating, are energized and up to the challenge. In May, I said our aim was to get out of the storm stronger than before it hit the world economy. I like our odds.”
Dividend
At the end of the fiscal year ended February 29, 2020, the Board of Directors deemed appropriate to suspend the quarterly dividend. The decision remains unchanged and will be reviewed on a quarterly basis.
Conference call
Financial analysts, shareholders, and other interested individuals are invited to attend the second quarter conference call to be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. (EDT). The toll free call-in number is 18007470365, access code 21970275. A recording of this conference call will be available for seven days at 14166264100 or 18005585253, access code 21970275.
About Velan
Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan Inc. (www.velan.com) is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of industrial valves, with sales of US$371.6 million in its last reported fiscal year. The Company employs over 1,775 people and has manufacturing plants in 9 countries. Velan Inc. is a public company with its shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VLN.
Safe harbour statement
This news release may include forward-looking statements, which generally contain words like “should”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “continue” or “estimate” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are disclosed in the Company’s filings with the appropriate securities commissions. While these statements are based on management’s assumptions regarding historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that it believes are reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may differ materially from those expressed herein. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Non-IFRS measures
In this press release, the Company presented measures of performance and financial condition that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards (“non-IFRS measures”) and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These measures are used by management in assessing the operating results and financial condition of the Company. In addition, they provide readers of the Company’s consolidated financial statements with enhanced understanding of its results and financial condition, and increase transparency and clarity into the operating results of its core business. Reconciliations of these amounts can be found on the following page.
Operating profit (loss) before restructuring and transformation costs and Adjusted net earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA")
|Three-month
period ended
August 31,
|Three-month
period ended
August 31,
|Six-month
period ended
August 31,
|Six-month
period ended
August 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating profit (loss)
|(5.7)
|2.0
|(6.2)
|(5.3)
|Adjustment for:
|Restructuring and transformation costs
|1.7
|0.6
|2.9
|1.1
|Operating profit (loss) before restructuring and transformation costs
|(4.0)
|2.6
|(3.3)
|(4.2)
|Net income (loss)1
|(5.1)
|1.4
|(7.0)
|(4.5)
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|2.5
|2.6
|5.0
|5.2
|Amortization of intangible assets
|0.6
|0.5
|1.2
|1.0
|Finance costs (income) – net
|-
|(0.2)
|0.3
|0.1
|Provision for (Recovery of) income taxes
|(0.5)
|0.9
|0.6
|(0.9)
|EBITDA
|(2.5)
|5.2
|0.1
|0.9
|Adjustment for:
|Restructuring and transformation costs
|1.7
|0.6
|2.9
|1.1
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(0.8)
|5.8
|3.0
|2.0
The term “operating profit or loss before restructuring and transformation costs” is defined as operating profit or loss plus restructuring and transformation costs. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
The term “adjusted EBITDA” is defined as net income or loss attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares plus restructuring and transformation costs, depreciation of property, plant & equipment, plus amortization of intangible assets, plus net finance costs plus income tax provision. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
1 Net earnings or loss refers to net income or loss attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares.
2 Non-IFRS measures – see explanation above.
|Velan Inc.
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|(Unaudited)
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|As At
|August 31,
|February 29,
|2020
|2020
|$
|$
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|86,894
|75,327
|Short-term investments
|1,154
|627
|Accounts receivable
|117,005
|135,242
|Income taxes recoverable
|8,598
|8,747
|Inventories
|181,558
|170,265
|Deposits and prepaid expenses
|6,965
|5,191
|Derivative assets
|39
|555
|Assets held for sale
|2,865
|-
|405,078
|395,954
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|95,952
|98,179
|Intangible assets and goodwill
|17,719
|17,148
|Deferred income taxes
|27,937
|26,702
|Other assets
|1,009
|513
|142,617
|142,542
|Total assets
|547,695
|538,496
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Bank indebtedness
|26,529
|44,317
|Short-term bank loans
|2
|1,379
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|75,271
|74,271
|Income taxes payable
|1,104
|1,493
|Customer deposits
|57,085
|47,208
|Provisions
|15,155
|14,963
|Provision for performance guarantees
|21,461
|21,127
|Derivative liabilities
|730
|1,169
|Current portion of long-term lease liabilities
|1,629
|1,621
|Current portion of long-term debt
|7,995
|8,311
|206,961
|215,859
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term lease liabilities
|14,124
|13,722
|Long-term debt
|25,106
|10,986
|Income taxes payable
|1,411
|1,576
|Deferred income taxes
|2,879
|2,869
|Other liabilities
|8,715
|8,623
|52,235
|37,776
|Total liabilities
|259,196
|253,635
|Total equity
|288,499
|284,861
|Total liabilities and equity
|547,695
|538,496
|Velan Inc.
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
|(Unaudited)
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares and per share amounts)
|Three-month periods
ended August 31
|Six-month periods
ended August 31
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Sales
|68,340
|85,467
|144,993
|169,283
|Cost of sales
|51,287
|63,485
|109,548
|131,207
|Gross profit
|17,053
|21,982
|35,445
|38,076
|Administration costs
|19,687
|19,430
|37,354
|42,384
|Restructuring and transformation costs
|1,723
|565
|2,899
|1,074
|Other expense (income)
|1,369
|4
|1,393
|(53
|)
|Operating profit (loss)
|(5,726
|)
|1,983
|(6,201
|)
|(5,329
|)
|Finance income
|298
|595
|414
|735
|Finance costs
|342
|409
|776
|876
|Finance income (costs) – net
|(44
|)
|186
|(362
|)
|(141
|)
|Income (Loss) before income taxes
|(5,770
|)
|2,169
|(6,563
|)
|(5,470
|)
|Provision for (Recovery of) income taxes
|(505
|)
|851
|608
|(968
|)
|Net income (loss) for the period
|(5,265
|)
|1,318
|(7,171
|)
|(4,502
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to:
|Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares
|(5,112
|)
|1,369
|(6,998
|)
|(4,455
|)
|Non-controlling interest
|(153
|)
|(51
|)
|(173
|)
|(47
|)
|(5,265
|)
|1,318
|(7,171
|)
|(4,502
|)
|Net income (loss) per Subordinate and Multiple Voting Share
|Basic
|(0.24
|)
|0.06
|(0.32
|)
|(0.21
|)
|Diluted
|(0.24
|)
|0.06
|(0.32
|)
|(0.21
|)
|Dividends declared per Subordinate and Multiple
|-
|0.02
|-
|0.04
|Voting Share
|(CA$ - )
|(CA$0.03)
|(CA$-)
|(CA$0.06)
|Total weighted average number of Subordinate and
|Multiple Voting Shares
|Basic
|21,585,635
|21,621,935
|21,585,635
|21,621,935
|Diluted
|21,585,635
|21,621,935
|21,585,635
|21,621,935
|Velan Inc.
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|(Unaudited)
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Three-month periods ended
August 31
|Six-month periods ended
August 31
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|Net income (loss) for the period
|(5,265
|)
|1,318
|(7,171
|)
|(4,502
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Foreign currency translation adjustment on foreign operations
|whose functional currency is other than the reporting
|currency (U.S. dollar)
|9,903
|(1,719
|)
|10,809
|(4,570
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|4,638
|(401
|)
|3,638
|(9,072
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares
|4,707
|(316
|)
|3,777
|(8,853
|)
|Non-controlling interest
|(69
|)
|(85
|)
|(139
|)
|(219
|)
|4,638
|(401
|)
|3,638
|(9,072
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss) is composed solely of items that may be reclassified subsequently to the consolidated statement of income (loss).
|Velan Inc.
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
|(Unaudited)
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares)
|Equity attributable to the Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders
|Number of
shares
|Share capital
|Contributed
surplus
|Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)
|Retained
earnings
|Total
|Non-
controlling
interest
|Total equity
|Balance - February 28, 2019
|21,621,935
|73,090
|6,074
|(28,990
|)
|254,606
|304,780
|4,053
|308,833
|Net loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(4,455
|)
|(4,455
|)
|(47
|)
|(4,502
|)
|Other comprehensive loss
|-
|-
|-
|(4,398
|)
|-
|(4,398
|)
|(172
|)
|(4,570
|)
|Effect of share-based compensation
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|2
|-
|2
|Dividends
|Multiple Voting Shares
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(696
|)
|(696
|)
|-
|(696
|)
|Subordinate Voting Shares
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(270
|)
|(270
|)
|-
|(270
|)
|Balance - August 31, 2019
|21,621,935
|73,090
|6,076
|(33,388
|)
|249,185
|294,963
|3,834
|298,797
|Balance - February 29, 2020
|21,585,635
|72,695
|6,260
|(34,047
|)
|236,269
|281,177
|3,684
|284,861
|Net loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(6,998
|)
|(6,998
|)
|(173
|)
|(7,171
|)
|Other comprehensive income
|-
|-
|-
|10,775
|-
|10,775
|34
|10,809
|Balance - August 31, 2020
|21,585,635
|72,695
|6,260
|(23,272
|)
|229,271
|284,954
|3,545
|288,499
|Velan Inc.
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
|(Unaudited)
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Three-month periods ended
August 31
|Six-month periods ended
August 31
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Cash flows from
|Operating activities
|Net income (loss) for the period
|(5,265
|)
|1,318
|(7,171
|)
|(4,502
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided (used) by operating activities
|633
|4,230
|5,259
|6,913
|Changes in non-cash working capital items
|4,492
|(4,315
|)
|21,015
|544
|Cash provided (used) by operating activities
|(140
|)
|1,233
|19,103
|2,955
|Investing activities
|Short-term investments
|610
|(1,634
|)
|(527
|)
|(1,638
|)
|Additions to property, plant and equipment
|(1,405
|)
|(966
|)
|(3,936
|)
|(1,714
|)
|Additions to intangible assets
|(266
|)
|(111
|)
|(523
|)
|(133
|)
|Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment, and
|intangible assets
|989
|7
|1,029
|39
|Net change in other assets
|(467
|)
|(1,341
|)
|(489
|)
|(1,328
|)
|Cash used by investing activities
|(539
|)
|(4,045
|)
|(4,446
|)
|(4,774
|)
|Financing activities
|Dividends paid to Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders
|-
|(486
|)
|(482
|)
|(962
|)
|Short-term bank loans
|(395
|)
|(53
|)
|(1,377
|)
|(492
|)
|Increase in long-term debt
|14,305
|1,122
|14,305
|1,122
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(1,299
|)
|(1,143
|)
|(2,058
|)
|(1,859
|)
|Repayment of long-term lease liabilities
|(425
|)
|(262
|)
|(856
|)
|(658
|)
|Cash provided (used) by financing activities
|12,186
|(822
|)
|9,532
|(2,849
|)
|Effect of exchange rate differences on cash
|4,218
|(853
|)
|5,166
|(1,288
|)
|Net change in cash during the period
|15,725
|(4,487
|)
|29,355
|(5,956
|)
|Net cash – Beginning of the period
|44,640
|39,397
|31,010
|40,866
|Net cash – End of the period
|60,365
|34,910
|60,365
|34,910
|Net cash is composed of:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|86,894
|78,267
|86,894
|78,267
|Bank indebtedness
|(26,529
|)
|(43,357
|)
|(26,529
|)
|(43,357
|)
|60,365
|34,910
|60,365
|34,910
|Supplementary information
|Interest received (paid)
|(115
|)
|179
|(463
|)
|458
|Income taxes reimbursed (paid)
|(1,954
|)
|1,676
|(2,509
|)
|3,507
For further information please contact:
Yves Leduc, Chief Executive Officer
or
Réjean Ostiguy, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (514) 748-7743
Fax: (514) 748-8635
Web: www.velan.com
Velan Inc.
Saint-Laurent, Quebec, CANADA
