ATLANTA, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simeio is pleased to congratulate the Province of New Brunswick, Canada, a Simeio client, for being awarded the “Champion of Change” by Ping Identity ’s 2020 Identity Excellence Awards . Simeio worked with the Province of New Brunswick as a key solution provider in delivering secure and private online COVID-19 test results to its citizens. The Identity Excellence Awards is a program that honors Ping Identity customers that are pioneering innovation and excellence in identity security.



Earlier this year, New Brunswick launched a new web portal where citizens can access their COVID-19 test results using a Digital Identity – as soon as the tests have been processed, usually within 24 to 48 hours. Previously, citizens had to wait for a call from a public health official.

Simeio Canada worked with MyHealthNB to provide citizens with secure access to personal healthcare information, protecting their privacy when accessing personal lab test results for COVID-19 from their computer or mobile device.

“With this new web portal, patients can access their test results faster from the safety of their home,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Quicker access to test results will relieve some of the stress associated with the testing process, and enable those with positive tests to take immediate actions to protect the health of their family and community.”

Combating COVID-19 requires rapid response

Simeio Identity as a Service solution was quickly deployed in just 18 days from receiving the initial request, a contributing factor in its selection as an award winner. The solution provides user registration, validation, identity verification, and secure services in both French and English. Simeio was able to meet very tight deadlines by leveraging the Simeio Identity Orchestrator (IO) platform and Ping Identity technologies.

“I’m proud of the team’s efforts and excited to see our client recognized for the critical solution our team partnered to create as a 2020 Identity Excellence Awards winner,” said Shawn Keve, Chief Revenue Officer at Simeio Solutions. “This rapidly deployed identity solution is a testament to the advantages that our innovative, full-service Digital Identity solution can bring to government agencies, enterprises of all sizes and to virtually every industry that has, or is developing, digital infrastructure.”

