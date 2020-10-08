New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Construction Lifts Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04899134/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on construction lifts market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing investments in construction of high-rise buildings and rise in construction activities in developing countries. In addition, increasing investments in construction of high-rise buildings is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The construction lifts market analysis includes product segment, end-user segment and geographical landscapes



The construction lifts market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Construction hoists

• Material hoists

• Work platforms



By End-user

• Non-residential

• Residential

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies stringent regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the construction lifts market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our construction lifts market covers the following areas:

• Construction lifts market sizing

• Construction lifts market forecast

• Construction lifts market industry analysis





