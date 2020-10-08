Discovering and developing psychedelic pharmaceuticals to treat disorders of the brain and nervous system



TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newscope Capital Corporation (d/b/a Pharmather) (“Pharmather” or the “Company”) (CSE: PHRM), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and the Company expects to begin trading on the CSE under the trading symbol "PHRM" as of market open on October 9, 2020.

Fabio Chianelli, Pharmather’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am very excited for this milestone, and I would like to thank our team and advisors for their efforts. Special thanks to our shareholders for their support and confidence in Pharmather’s objective in discovering and developing new uses of psychedelic pharmaceuticals for FDA approval for disorders of the brain and nervous system. I look forward to updating the investment community on our developments with panaceAI™, our drug repurposing platform with artificial intelligence, and our advancements with psychedelic compounds such as ketamine and psilocybin towards FDA human clinical trials.”

About Pharmather

Pharmather (CSE: PHRM) is a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals. Pharmather was founded with a particular focus on repurposing psychedelic pharmaceuticals, such as ketamine and psilocybin, for FDA approval to treat disorders of the brain and nervous system. Our team includes world-class strategic partners, advisors and a strong leadership team with a proven track record of success in drug development, business development and capital markets. Our goal is to advance the development of panaceAI™, our drug repurposing artificial intelligence platform, and advance our clinical product pipeline with ketamine and psilocybin for Parkinson’s disease, depression, traumatic brain injury and stroke. For more information, visit www.pharmather.com .

