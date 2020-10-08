New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Intelligent Tires Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877197/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on automotive intelligent tires market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need for safe tires, increasing penetration of TPMS in truck tires, and the introduction of stringent vehicular emission and fuel efficiency mandates. In addition, increasing need for safe tires is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive intelligent tires market analysis includes the application segment and geographical landscapes.



The automotive intelligent tires market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Commercial vehicles

• Passenger cars



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the preferable use of intelligent tires in platooning systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive intelligent tires market growth during the next few years. Also, progress toward connected cars and use of IMU sensors in intelligent tires will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive intelligent tires market covers the following areas:

• Automotive intelligent tires market sizing

• Automotive intelligent tires market forecast

• Automotive intelligent tires market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877197/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001