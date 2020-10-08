New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Connected Medical Devices Market Research Report by Type, by Device, by Product, by End-User, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05940252/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Connected Medical Devices Market is expected to grow from USD 20,250.84 Million in 2019 to USD 64,912.56 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.42%.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Connected Medical Devices to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Based on Type, the Connected Medical Devices Market studied across Connected Capital-Intensive Device, Connected Physiological Monitor, and Connected Wearable Medical Device.



"The Wearable is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Device, the Connected Medical Devices Market studied across Non-wearable and Wearable. The Non-wearable commanded the largest size in the Connected Medical Devices Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Wearable is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Smart Pill Dispenser is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Product, the Connected Medical Devices Market studied across BP Monitor, ECG Monitoring Device, Glucose Monitor, Heart Rate Monitor, Insulin Pump, Portable GPS PERS, Pulse Oximeter, and Smart Pill Dispenser. The ECG Monitoring Device commanded the largest size in the Connected Medical Devices Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Smart Pill Dispenser is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Home Care Setting is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on End-User, the Connected Medical Devices Market studied across Ambulatory Surgical Center, Home Care Setting, Hospital, and Specialty Clinic. The Hospital commanded the largest size in the Connected Medical Devices Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Home Care Setting is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Internally Embedded Device is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Application, the Connected Medical Devices Market studied across Consumer Monitoring, Internally Embedded Device, Stationary Device, and Wearable Device. The Consumer Monitoring commanded the largest size in the Connected Medical Devices Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Internally Embedded Device is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Geography, the Connected Medical Devices Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded the largest size in the Connected Medical Devices Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Connected Medical Devices Market including Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., AgaMatrix, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cerner Corporation, DexCom Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Fitbit, Inc., GE Healthcare, Inc., Health Lab, iHealth Labs, Johnson & Johnson, McKesson Corporation, Medtronic PLC, OMRON Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Polar Electro, Smiths Group, and St. Jude Medical, Inc..



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Connected Medical Devices Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Connected Medical Devices Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Connected Medical Devices Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Connected Medical Devices Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Connected Medical Devices Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Connected Medical Devices Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Connected Medical Devices Market?

