SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Composite Technology International (CTI) announced that they are providing KN95 masks and other PPE to be donated by the Shine a Lite Foundation to numerous associations and nonprofit organizations in Sacramento, CA in response to COVID-19 and the California wildfires.



Shine a Lite Foundation is a Sacramento based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is actively supporting organizations in need of personal protective equipment through the donation and distribution of various forms of PPE including large quantities of CDC/FDA Approved KN95 masks.

Over $1.5M in PPE, including 500,000 CDC/FDA-Approved KN95 masks, provided by CTI, have been donated by Shine a Lite Foundation to Mercy Foundation, United Farm Workers, Napa County Office of Emergency Services, and a diverse group of organizations local to the Sacramento area and statewide in California.

“CTI wants to do its part to help those affected by the tragedies of the recent wildfires in California and the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. We believe that we are truly ONE community and we want to continue to support it in times of crisis,” said Griff Reid, CEO of Composite Technology International (CTI) and founder of Shine a Lite Foundation.

Established by Griff and Christy Reid in 2019, Shine a Lite Foundation was founded in honor of Griff’s parents, Carolyn Reid and the late John D. Reid. Carolyn and John Reid have made Sacramento, California their home for over 50 years and were both deeply involved in the local community. Filled with kindness, generosity and an encouraging word for everyone, the Reids vision for serving their community lives on through Shine a Lite Foundation.

ABOUT COMPOSITE TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL

CTI, headquartered in Sacramento, CA, is an environmental engineering and manufacturing company. With a “quality matters” focus, CTI designs, develops and delivers millwork products for building product manufacturers, distributors and retailers. They create the integral components needed for finished products such as mouldings, frames and jambs. For more information on CTI, please visit: www.cti-web.com .

Media Contact:

Tony Casey, CTI

tcasey@cti-mail.com

Stacey Divine, Infuze, LLC

stacey@infuzemarketing.com