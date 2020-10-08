New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706488/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on polyethylene terephthalate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in consumption of packaging material and increase in demand from textile industry. In addition, increase in consumption of packaging material is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The polyethylene terephthalate market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes



The polyethylene terephthalate market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Fibers

• Resins

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the demand for sustainable and recyclable material as one of the prime reasons driving the polyethylene terephthalate market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our polyethylene terephthalate market covers the following areas:

• Polyethylene terephthalate market sizing

• Polyethylene terephthalate market forecast

• Polyethylene terephthalate market industry analysis





