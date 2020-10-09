New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Centrifugal Pumps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956265/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Overhung Impeller, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$17.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vertically Suspended segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR



The Centrifugal Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.



Between Bearing Segment to Record 1.2% CAGR



In the global Between Bearing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 374-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Baker Hughes, a GE company

Circor International, Inc.

EBARA Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

Grundfos

ITT Corporation

KSB AG

Pentair Plc

Someflu SAS

Sulzer Ltd.

The Weir Group PLC

WILO SE

Xylem, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Centrifugal Pumps

Centrifugal Pumps Market to Register Rapid Growth

Multistage Centrifugal Pumps Grow in Popularity

Global Competitor Market Shares

Centrifugal Pump Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demand from Oil and Gas Sector Spurs Market Expansion

Crude Oil Demand Worldwide in Million Barrels Per Day for the

Years 2006 through 2019

Strong Demand from Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants Bodes

Well for Market Expansion

Growth in Construction Industry to Drive Opportunities for

Centrifugal Pumps Market

Growing Urbanization Spurs Market Demand for Centrifugal Pumps

Rising Infrastructure Investments in Emerging Markets to Drive

Demand for Centrifugal Pumps

Innovation Propels Market Growth



