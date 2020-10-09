New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956233/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Transthoracic Echocardiogram, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$664.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transesophageal Echocardiogram segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $426.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR
The Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$426.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$364.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.
Stress Echocardiogram Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR
In the global Stress Echocardiogram segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$445.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$652.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$229.9 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 277-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market: Prelude
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Related
Mortality Rates Fuel Growth in the Cardiac Ultrasound Systems
Market
Leading Causes of Mortality Worldwide: Number of Deaths in
Millions by Cause for 2016
Leading Causes of Mortality in Low Income Countries: Number of
Deaths in Millions by Cause for 2016
Leading Causes of Mortality in High Income Countries: Number of
Deaths in Millions by Cause for 2016
Global Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Market: Revenues in US$
Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Global Cardiac Surgery Market: Breakdown of Revenues by Region
for 2019
Aging Global Population at High Risk of Cardiac Illnesses
Present Favorable Outlook for Cardiac Ultrasound Systems
Market
Global 60+ Population by Gender and Geographic Region for the
Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Top Countries with Highest Proportion of 60+ Population for the
Years 1980, 2019 and 2050
Portable Cardiology Ultrasound Systems Market: An Overview
As Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence Increases at a Strong Rate
in Developing Economies, Growth Potential Exists for Cardiac
Ultrasound Systems Market
Innovations & Advancements
AI Technology Begins to Influence Cardiac Ultrasound Systems
Market
Strain Echocardiography to Transform Cardiac Ultrasound Market
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Cardiac Ultrasound/Echocardiogram
Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
Types of Echocardiograms
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Transthoracic Echocardiogram (Test Type) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Transthoracic Echocardiogram (Test Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Transthoracic Echocardiogram (Test Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Transesophageal Echocardiogram (Test Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Transesophageal Echocardiogram (Test Type) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 9: Transesophageal Echocardiogram (Test Type) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 10: Stress Echocardiogram (Test Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Stress Echocardiogram (Test Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Stress Echocardiogram (Test Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Other Test Types (Test Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Test Types (Test Type) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Test Types (Test Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: 2D (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: 2D (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: 2D (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: 3D & 4D (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: 3D & 4D (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: 3D & 4D (Technology) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Doppler Imaging (Technology) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Doppler Imaging (Technology) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Doppler Imaging (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Black & White (Device Display) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Black & White (Device Display) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Black & White (Device Display) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Color (Device Display) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Color (Device Display) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Color (Device Display) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Hospitals (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Hospitals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Ambulatory Care Centers (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Ambulatory Care Centers (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 39: Ambulatory Care Centers (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 42: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: United States Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 44: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in the
United States by Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 45: United States Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in US$
Thousand in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 47: United States Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 48: United States Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: United States Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Device
Display: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in the
United States by Device Display: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 51: United States Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Device Display: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: United States Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 53: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 54: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 55: Canadian Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 56: Canadian Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Historic
Market Review by Test Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 57: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 58: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market Analysis in
Canada in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 59: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in Canada:
Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: Canadian Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Canadian Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device Display: 2020
to 2027
Table 62: Canadian Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Historic
Market Review by Device Display in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 63: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device Display for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 64: Canadian Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 65: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 66: Canadian Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 67: Japanese Market for Cardiovascular Ultrasound
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Japanese Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market
Share Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in US$ Thousand by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 71: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in Japan in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 72: Japanese Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 73: Japanese Market for Cardiovascular Ultrasound
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Device Display for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device Display for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Japanese Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market
Share Analysis by Device Display: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 77: Japanese Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market Share Shift
in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 79: Chinese Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Chinese Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market by
Test Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 82: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 83: Chinese Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 84: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 85: Chinese Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Device Display for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Device Display: 2012-2019
Table 87: Chinese Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market by
Device Display: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 88: Chinese Demand for Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market Review in
China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Chinese Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 91: European Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: European Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: European Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: European Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: European Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 98: European Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 99: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 100: European Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device Display:
2020-2027
Table 101: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in Europe
in US$ Thousand by Device Display: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 102: European Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Device Display: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: European Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 104: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: European Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 106: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in France
by Test Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: French Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: French Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market
Share Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: French Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 110: French Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 111: French Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in France
by Device Display: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: French Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Device Display: 2012-2019
Table 114: French Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market
Share Analysis by Device Display: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 116: French Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: French Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 118: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Test Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: German Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: German Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: German Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 122: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in Germany:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 123: German Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Device Display for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: German Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device Display: 2012-2019
Table 126: German Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Device Display: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: German Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 130: Italian Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 131: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 132: Italian Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market by
Test Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 133: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 134: Italian Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 135: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 136: Italian Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Device Display for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Device Display: 2012-2019
Table 138: Italian Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market by
Device Display: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 139: Italian Demand for Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market Review in
Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 141: Italian Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Cardiovascular Ultrasound
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: United Kingdom Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Market Share Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in US$ Thousand by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 146: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in the
United Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 147: United Kingdom Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 148: United Kingdom Market for Cardiovascular Ultrasound
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Device Display for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Device Display for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: United Kingdom Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Market Share Analysis by Device Display: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 152: United Kingdom Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 153: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 154: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type:
2020-2027
Table 155: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Test Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 158: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 159: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 160: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device
Display: 2020-2027
Table 161: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Device Display: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Device Display: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 164: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 166: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in
Asia-Pacific by Test Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Test Type:
2012-2019
Table 168: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Market Share Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 170: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 171: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in
Asia-Pacific by Device Display: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Device Display:
2012-2019
Table 174: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Market Share Analysis by Device Display: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 176: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 177: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 178: Rest of World Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 179: Rest of World Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Historic Market Review by Test Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 180: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market Analysis in
Rest of World in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 182: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in Rest of
World: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Rest of World Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Rest of World Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device
Display: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Rest of World Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Historic Market Review by Device Display in US$ Thousand:
2012-2019
Table 186: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device Display
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Rest of World Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 188: Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 189: Rest of World Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
