ROCKVILLE, Maryland, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verax Research Services, Inc. (Verax) www.VeraxResearch.com is pleased to announce that on September 21, 2020, Dr. Cataldo was approved unanimously by the Verax Board of Directors as its CEO (or Principal Executive Officer for SEC purposes) and will join the board September 30th. Dr. Lindemann will remain with Verax as its Chief Scientific Officer.
Dr. Cataldo had been in healthcare profession for over 30 years. He is a visionary leader with a great deal of product development knowledge. Dr. Cataldo has grown four corporations from entrepreneurial start-ups to sale of company in the last 17 years. He also is a former tenured Pharmacy Professor, CEO of a Fortune 500 company, and the Chairman of the largest K-12 video education service in the US with 20 million consumers. Verax looks forward to Dr. Cataldo’s leadership and experience as we grow our company.
About Verax Research Services Inc.
Founded in 2017, Verax Research Services Inc. a leader in Hemp Research and Product Development that Leads to Safe and Effective Healthcare Products. Verax is in the business of services, commercial, physical, and biological research in five key areas (below). Verax is registered with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission and incorporated in the state of Delaware.
