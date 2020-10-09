New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956221/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Paints & Coatings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Printing Inks segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Carboxylic Acid Based Esters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.
Cosmetics & Personal Care Segment to Record 3.2% CAGR
In the global Cosmetics & Personal Care segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 193-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956221/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Paints & Coatings (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Paints & Coatings (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Paints & Coatings (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Printing Inks (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Printing Inks (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Printing Inks (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Cosmetics & Personal Care (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Cosmetics & Personal Care (End-Use) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Cosmetics & Personal Care (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Flavors & Fragrances (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Flavors & Fragrances (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Flavors & Fragrances (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 24: Canadian Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Carboxylic Acid Based Esters in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 26: Japanese Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 27: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for Carboxylic Acid Based Esters in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Review in China
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 35: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 38: French Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: French Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for Carboxylic Acid Based Esters in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Review in Italy
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Carboxylic Acid Based Esters in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 47: United Kingdom Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 50: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 51: Spanish Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 54: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Carboxylic Acid Based Esters
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 56: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of Europe Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 59: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Australian Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 68: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 69: Indian Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: South Korean Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Carboxylic Acid Based Esters in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Carboxylic Acid Based Esters
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 77: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 79: Latin American Demand for Carboxylic Acid Based
Esters in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 83: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Argentinean Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 86: Brazilian Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Brazilian Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 88: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Mexican Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Carboxylic Acid Based Esters
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 93: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Share Breakdown
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 95: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: The Middle East Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 98: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 99: The Middle East Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Carboxylic Acid Based Esters in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 101: Iranian Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Share Shift in
Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 104: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Israeli Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Carboxylic Acid Based
Esters in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Carboxylic Acid Based Esters
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Carboxylic Acid Based Esters
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
AFRICA
Table 115: African Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 117: Carboxylic Acid Based Esters Market Share Breakdown
in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956221/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: