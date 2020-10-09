New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carbon Prepreg Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956220/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Epoxy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.3% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Phenolic segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR



The Carbon Prepreg market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 8.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.



Bismaleimide Segment to Record 9.1% CAGR



In the global Bismaleimide segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$512.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$903.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 291-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ACP Composites, Inc.

Axiom Materials, Inc.

Barrday Corporation

Composite Resources Inc.

Cytec Industries, Inc.

Gurit Holding AG

Hexcel Corporation

Isola Group

Lingol Corporation

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.

NACCO Aerospace

Park Electrochemical Corporation

Renegade Materials Corporation

Royal Ten Cate NV

SGL Group

The Carbon Company

The Carbon Company Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Ventec Electronics Co. Ltd.

Yokohama Aerospace America, Inc.

Zyvex Technologies







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956220/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Carbon Prepreg Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Carbon Prepreg Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Carbon Prepreg Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Carbon Prepreg Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Epoxy (Resin Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Epoxy (Resin Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Epoxy (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Phenolic (Resin Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Phenolic (Resin Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Phenolic (Resin Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Bismaleimide (Resin Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Bismaleimide (Resin Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Bismaleimide (Resin Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Thermoplastic (Resin Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Thermoplastic (Resin Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Thermoplastic (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Automotive (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Automotive (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Sports & Leisure (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Sports & Leisure (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Sports & Leisure (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Wind (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Wind (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Wind (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Carbon Prepreg Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Carbon Prepreg Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Carbon Prepreg Market in the United States by Resin

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Carbon Prepreg Market Share Breakdown

by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Carbon Prepreg Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Carbon Prepreg Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: Carbon Prepreg Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Carbon Prepreg Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Carbon Prepreg Historic Market Review by

Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Carbon Prepreg Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Carbon Prepreg Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Carbon Prepreg Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Carbon Prepreg Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Carbon Prepreg: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Carbon Prepreg Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Carbon Prepreg Market Share Analysis by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Carbon

Prepreg in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Carbon Prepreg Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Carbon Prepreg Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Carbon Prepreg Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Carbon Prepreg Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Carbon Prepreg Market by Resin Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Carbon Prepreg in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Carbon Prepreg Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Carbon Prepreg Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Carbon Prepreg Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Carbon Prepreg Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Carbon Prepreg Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Carbon Prepreg Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Carbon Prepreg Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Carbon Prepreg Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Carbon Prepreg Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Carbon Prepreg Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: Carbon Prepreg Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Carbon Prepreg Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Carbon Prepreg Market in France by Resin Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: French Carbon Prepreg Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Carbon Prepreg Market Share Analysis by Resin

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Carbon Prepreg Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Carbon Prepreg Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Carbon Prepreg Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Carbon Prepreg Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Carbon Prepreg Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Carbon Prepreg Market Share Breakdown by Resin

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Carbon Prepreg Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Carbon Prepreg Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Carbon Prepreg Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Carbon Prepreg Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Carbon Prepreg Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Carbon Prepreg Market by Resin Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for Carbon Prepreg in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Carbon Prepreg Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Carbon Prepreg Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Carbon Prepreg: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Carbon Prepreg Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Carbon Prepreg Market Share Analysis

by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Carbon Prepreg in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Carbon Prepreg Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Carbon Prepreg Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Carbon Prepreg Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Carbon Prepreg Historic Market Review by

Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Carbon Prepreg Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Spanish Carbon Prepreg Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Carbon Prepreg Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish Carbon Prepreg Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Carbon Prepreg Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Carbon Prepreg Market in Russia by Resin Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Carbon Prepreg Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian Carbon Prepreg Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Carbon Prepreg Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 102: Carbon Prepreg Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Carbon Prepreg Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Carbon Prepreg Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Carbon Prepreg Market Share Breakdown

by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Carbon Prepreg Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Carbon Prepreg Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Carbon Prepreg Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Carbon Prepreg Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 110: Carbon Prepreg Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Carbon Prepreg Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Carbon Prepreg Market in Asia-Pacific by Resin Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Carbon Prepreg Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Carbon Prepreg Market Share Analysis by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Carbon Prepreg Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Carbon Prepreg Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Carbon Prepreg Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Carbon Prepreg Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Carbon Prepreg Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Carbon Prepreg Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Carbon Prepreg Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Carbon Prepreg Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Carbon Prepreg Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: Indian Carbon Prepreg Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Carbon Prepreg Historic Market Review by

Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Carbon Prepreg Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Indian Carbon Prepreg Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Carbon Prepreg Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 129: Indian Carbon Prepreg Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Carbon Prepreg Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Carbon Prepreg Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Carbon Prepreg Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Carbon Prepreg Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Carbon Prepreg Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Carbon Prepreg Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Carbon Prepreg:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Carbon Prepreg Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Carbon Prepreg Market Share

Analysis by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Carbon Prepreg in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Carbon Prepreg Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Carbon Prepreg Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Carbon Prepreg Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 143: Carbon Prepreg Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Carbon Prepreg Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Carbon Prepreg Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Carbon Prepreg Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Carbon Prepreg Market by Resin Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Demand for Carbon Prepreg in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Carbon Prepreg Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Carbon Prepreg Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Carbon Prepreg Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027



Table 152: Carbon Prepreg Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Carbon Prepreg Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Argentinean Carbon Prepreg Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Carbon Prepreg Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Carbon Prepreg Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: Carbon Prepreg Market in Brazil by Resin Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Carbon Prepreg Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Carbon Prepreg Market Share Analysis by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Carbon Prepreg Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Carbon Prepreg Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Carbon Prepreg Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 163: Carbon Prepreg Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Carbon Prepreg Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Carbon Prepreg Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Carbon Prepreg Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Carbon Prepreg Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 168: Carbon Prepreg Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Carbon Prepreg Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: Carbon Prepreg Market in Rest of Latin America by

Resin Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Carbon Prepreg Market Share

Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America Carbon Prepreg Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Carbon Prepreg Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 174: Carbon Prepreg Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Carbon Prepreg Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 176: Carbon Prepreg Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Carbon Prepreg Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Carbon Prepreg Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Carbon Prepreg Historic Market by

Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Carbon Prepreg Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Carbon Prepreg Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Carbon Prepreg Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Carbon Prepreg Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Carbon Prepreg: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Carbon Prepreg Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Carbon Prepreg Market Share Analysis by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Carbon

Prepreg in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Iranian Carbon Prepreg Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Carbon Prepreg Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Carbon Prepreg Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027



Table 191: Carbon Prepreg Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Carbon Prepreg Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Israeli Carbon Prepreg Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 194: Carbon Prepreg Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Carbon Prepreg Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Carbon Prepreg Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Carbon Prepreg Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Carbon Prepreg Market by Resin Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Carbon Prepreg in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Carbon Prepreg Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Carbon Prepreg Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Carbon Prepreg Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Carbon Prepreg Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Carbon Prepreg Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Carbon Prepreg Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Carbon Prepreg Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Carbon Prepreg Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Carbon Prepreg Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Carbon Prepreg Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Carbon Prepreg Market Share

Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Carbon Prepreg Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Carbon Prepreg Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 213: Carbon Prepreg Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 214: African Carbon Prepreg Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Carbon Prepreg Market in Africa by Resin Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Carbon Prepreg Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: African Carbon Prepreg Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Carbon Prepreg Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 219: Carbon Prepreg Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956220/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001