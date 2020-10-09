New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global BOPP Films for Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956152/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wraps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bags & Pouches segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The BOPP Films for Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
Tapes Segment to Record 4.9% CAGR
In the global Tapes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$675.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$914.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956152/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
BOPP Films for Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: BOPP Films for Packaging Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: BOPP Films for Packaging Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Wraps (Packaging Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Wraps (Packaging Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Wraps (Packaging Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Bags & Pouches (Packaging Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Bags & Pouches (Packaging Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Bags & Pouches (Packaging Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Tapes (Packaging Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Tapes (Packaging Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Tapes (Packaging Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Packaging Types (Packaging Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Other Packaging Types (Packaging Type) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Packaging Types (Packaging Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Food (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Food (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Food (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Beverage (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Beverage (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Beverage (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Personal Care & Cosmetics (End-Use) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 23: Personal Care & Cosmetics (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Personal Care & Cosmetics (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Tobacco Packaging (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Tobacco Packaging (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Tobacco Packaging (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Industrial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Industrial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States BOPP Films for Packaging Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 38: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in the United States
by Packaging Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 39: United States BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States BOPP Films for Packaging Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: BOPP Films for Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian BOPP Films for Packaging Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian BOPP Films for Packaging Historic Market
Review by Packaging Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 46: Canadian BOPP Films for Packaging Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for BOPP Films for Packaging: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for BOPP
Films for Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Japanese BOPP Films for Packaging Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese BOPP Films for Packaging Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Packaging Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: BOPP Films for Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese BOPP Films for Packaging Market by Packaging
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Chinese Demand for BOPP Films for Packaging in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: BOPP Films for Packaging Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European BOPP Films for Packaging Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European BOPP Films for Packaging Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European BOPP Films for Packaging Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020-2027
Table 65: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Europe in US$
Million by Packaging Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: European BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European BOPP Films for Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 68: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in France by
Packaging Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: French BOPP Films for Packaging Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: French BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: BOPP Films for Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 74: French BOPP Films for Packaging Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: French BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 76: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: German BOPP Films for Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: German BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: German BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 82: Italian BOPP Films for Packaging Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Packaging Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: BOPP Films for Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian BOPP Films for Packaging Market by Packaging
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Italian Demand for BOPP Films for Packaging in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: BOPP Films for Packaging Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for BOPP Films for Packaging:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Packaging Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: United Kingdom BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
BOPP Films for Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 92: United Kingdom BOPP Films for Packaging Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 93: BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 94: Spanish BOPP Films for Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Spanish BOPP Films for Packaging Historic Market
Review by Packaging Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 97: Spanish BOPP Films for Packaging Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 99: Spanish BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 100: Russian BOPP Films for Packaging Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Russia by
Packaging Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 102: Russian BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Russian BOPP Films for Packaging Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: BOPP Films for Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 105: BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe BOPP Films for Packaging Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type:
2020-2027
Table 107: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Packaging Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Europe BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Rest of Europe BOPP Films for Packaging Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 110: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Europe BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific BOPP Films for Packaging Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 113: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by
Packaging Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific BOPP Films for Packaging Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: BOPP Films for Packaging Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific BOPP Films for Packaging Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 121: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Australian BOPP Films for Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Australian BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Australian BOPP Films for Packaging Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 127: Indian BOPP Films for Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Indian BOPP Films for Packaging Historic Market
Review by Packaging Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 129: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 130: Indian BOPP Films for Packaging Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 132: Indian BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 133: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Packaging Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean BOPP Films for Packaging Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019
Table 135: BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: South Korean BOPP Films for Packaging Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for BOPP Films for
Packaging: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Packaging Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Packaging Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific BOPP Films for Packaging Market
Share Analysis by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for BOPP Films for Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific BOPP Films for Packaging Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 144: BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 145: Latin American BOPP Films for Packaging Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 146: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American BOPP Films for Packaging Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 148: Latin American BOPP Films for Packaging Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Packaging Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: BOPP Films for Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American BOPP Films for Packaging Market by
Packaging Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 151: Latin American Demand for BOPP Films for Packaging
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: BOPP Films for Packaging Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 154: Argentinean BOPP Films for Packaging Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type:
2020-2027
Table 155: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Packaging Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 156: Argentinean BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Argentinean BOPP Films for Packaging Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 158: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Argentinean BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 160: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Brazil by
Packaging Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian BOPP Films for Packaging Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: BOPP Films for Packaging Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 164: Brazilian BOPP Films for Packaging Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 165: Brazilian BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 166: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Mexican BOPP Films for Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019
Table 168: Mexican BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Mexican BOPP Films for Packaging Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 171: BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 172: Rest of Latin America BOPP Films for Packaging
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Rest of Latin
America by Packaging Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 174: Rest of Latin America BOPP Films for Packaging
Market Share Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Rest of Latin America BOPP Films for Packaging
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: BOPP Films for Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 177: BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 178: The Middle East BOPP Films for Packaging Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 179: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East BOPP Films for Packaging Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: The Middle East BOPP Films for Packaging Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 182: The Middle East BOPP Films for Packaging Historic
Market by Packaging Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 183: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 184: The Middle East BOPP Films for Packaging Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 185: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 186: The Middle East BOPP Films for Packaging Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 187: Iranian Market for BOPP Films for Packaging: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Iranian BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for BOPP
Films for Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Iranian BOPP Films for Packaging Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 193: Israeli BOPP Films for Packaging Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020-2027
Table 194: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Israel in US$
Million by Packaging Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 195: Israeli BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Israeli BOPP Films for Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 197: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Israeli BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 199: Saudi Arabian BOPP Films for Packaging Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Packaging Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 200: BOPP Films for Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Saudi Arabian BOPP Films for Packaging Market by
Packaging Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for BOPP Films for Packaging in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: BOPP Films for Packaging Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 204: Saudi Arabian BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 205: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Packaging Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: United Arab Emirates BOPP Films for Packaging
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type:
2012-2019
Table 207: BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: United Arab Emirates BOPP Films for Packaging
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 210: BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 211: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Packaging Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Rest of Middle East BOPP Films for Packaging
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type:
2012-2019
Table 213: Rest of Middle East BOPP Films for Packaging Market
Share Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Rest of Middle East BOPP Films for Packaging Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 216: BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 217: African BOPP Films for Packaging Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 218: BOPP Films for Packaging Market in Africa by
Packaging Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 219: African BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: African BOPP Films for Packaging Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 221: BOPP Films for Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 222: BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956152/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: