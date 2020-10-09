New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cancer Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956209/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Laboratory Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$50.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Genetic Tests segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $40.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR



The Cancer Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$46.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Imaging Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR



In the global Imaging segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$28.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$41.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$30.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 308-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Diagnostics

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Ambry Genetics Corporation

Applied Imaging

AstraZeneca PLC

AutoGenomics, Inc.

BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company

Bayer AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BioCurex, Inc.

bioMeriux SA

Celara Diagnostics

Diagnostic Products Corporation

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GE Healthcare

Genoptix, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Hologic, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

QIAGEN GmbH

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cancer Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Cancer Diagnostics Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Laboratory Tests (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Laboratory Tests (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Laboratory Tests (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Genetic Tests (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Genetic Tests (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Genetic Tests (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Imaging (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Imaging (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Imaging (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Endoscopy (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Endoscopy (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Endoscopy (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Biopsy (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Biopsy (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Biopsy (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Breast (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Breast (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Breast (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Lung (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Lung (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Lung (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Colorectal (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Colorectal (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Colorectal (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Skin (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Skin (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Skin (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Prostate (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Prostate (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Prostate (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Blood (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Blood (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Blood (Application) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Ovarian (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Ovarian (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 42: Ovarian (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 45: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cancer Diagnostics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: United States Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Cancer Diagnostics Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: United States Cancer Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: United States Cancer Diagnostics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Cancer Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canadian Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Canadian Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 54: Cancer Diagnostics Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Canadian Cancer Diagnostics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Cancer Diagnostics Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 57: Canadian Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 58: Japanese Market for Cancer Diagnostics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: Cancer Diagnostics Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Japanese Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cancer

Diagnostics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Japanese Cancer Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 64: Chinese Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Cancer Diagnostics Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Chinese Demand for Cancer Diagnostics in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Cancer Diagnostics Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Chinese Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cancer Diagnostics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 70: European Cancer Diagnostics Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 71: Cancer Diagnostics Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 74: Cancer Diagnostics Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: European Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: European Cancer Diagnostics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 77: Cancer Diagnostics Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: European Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: Cancer Diagnostics Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: French Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Cancer Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: French Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 85: Cancer Diagnostics Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: German Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: German Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Cancer Diagnostics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: German Cancer Diagnostics Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italian Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 93: Italian Cancer Diagnostics Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Italian Demand for Cancer Diagnostics in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Cancer Diagnostics Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 96: Italian Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 97: United Kingdom Market for Cancer Diagnostics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Cancer Diagnostics Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: United Kingdom Cancer Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Cancer Diagnostics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: United Kingdom Cancer Diagnostics Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 103: Spanish Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Spanish Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 105: Cancer Diagnostics Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 106: Spanish Cancer Diagnostics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Cancer Diagnostics Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 108: Spanish Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 109: Russian Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Cancer Diagnostics Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 111: Russian Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Russian Cancer Diagnostics Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Cancer Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 114: Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 115: Rest of Europe Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 116: Cancer Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 117: Rest of Europe Cancer Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Rest of Europe Cancer Diagnostics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 119: Cancer Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 120: Rest of Europe Cancer Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Asia-Pacific Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 122: Cancer Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 123: Asia-Pacific Cancer Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Cancer Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 125: Asia-Pacific Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Asia-Pacific Cancer Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Cancer Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 128: Asia-Pacific Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Asia-Pacific Cancer Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 130: Cancer Diagnostics Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Australian Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Australian Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Cancer Diagnostics Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Australian Cancer Diagnostics Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 136: Indian Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Indian Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 138: Cancer Diagnostics Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Indian Cancer Diagnostics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Cancer Diagnostics Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 141: Indian Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 142: Cancer Diagnostics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: South Korean Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Cancer Diagnostics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: South Korean Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 147: Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 148: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cancer Diagnostics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Cancer Diagnostics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cancer Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Cancer Diagnostics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 152: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cancer Diagnostics Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Latin American Cancer Diagnostics Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 155: Cancer Diagnostics Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Latin American Cancer Diagnostics Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 157: Latin American Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Latin American Cancer Diagnostics Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 160: Latin American Demand for Cancer Diagnostics in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Cancer Diagnostics Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Latin American Cancer Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 163: Argentinean Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 164: Cancer Diagnostics Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 165: Argentinean Cancer Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Argentinean Cancer Diagnostics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 167: Cancer Diagnostics Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 168: Argentinean Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 169: Cancer Diagnostics Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 170: Brazilian Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 171: Brazilian Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Cancer Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 173: Brazilian Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 174: Brazilian Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 175: Cancer Diagnostics Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Mexican Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 177: Mexican Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Cancer Diagnostics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Mexican Cancer Diagnostics Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 180: Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 181: Rest of Latin America Cancer Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Cancer Diagnostics Market in Rest of Latin America

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of Latin America Cancer Diagnostics Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Rest of Latin America Cancer Diagnostics Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Cancer Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 186: Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 187: The Middle East Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 188: Cancer Diagnostics Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 189: The Middle East Cancer Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: The Middle East Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: The Middle East Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 192: Cancer Diagnostics Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 193: The Middle East Cancer Diagnostics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 194: Cancer Diagnostics Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 195: The Middle East Cancer Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 196: Iranian Market for Cancer Diagnostics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 197: Cancer Diagnostics Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Iranian Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cancer

Diagnostics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Iranian Cancer Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 202: Israeli Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 203: Cancer Diagnostics Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Israeli Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Israeli Cancer Diagnostics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 206: Cancer Diagnostics Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 207: Israeli Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 208: Saudi Arabian Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Saudi Arabian Cancer Diagnostics Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 211: Saudi Arabian Demand for Cancer Diagnostics in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Cancer Diagnostics Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 213: Saudi Arabian Cancer Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 214: Cancer Diagnostics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 215: United Arab Emirates Cancer Diagnostics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 216: Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Cancer Diagnostics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 218: United Arab Emirates Cancer Diagnostics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 219: Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 220: Cancer Diagnostics Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Rest of Middle East Cancer Diagnostics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 222: Rest of Middle East Cancer Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Cancer Diagnostics Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 224: Rest of Middle East Cancer Diagnostics Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 225: Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 226: African Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 227: Cancer Diagnostics Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 228: African Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: African Cancer Diagnostics Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 230: Cancer Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 231: Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

