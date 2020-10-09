New York, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Body Contouring Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956143/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Non-Invasive Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.3% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Minimally Invasive Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 17.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $375.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.8% CAGR



The Body Contouring Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$375.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$674.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.6% and 15% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR.



Invasive Devices Segment to Record 16.4% CAGR



In the global Invasive Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$192.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$550.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$471.6 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 140-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alma Lasers GMBH

Cynosure, Inc.

Lumenis Ltd.

Meridian Plastic Surgery Center

Syneron Medical Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956143/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Body Contouring Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Body Contouring

Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Body Contouring Devices

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Minimally Invasive

Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Minimally Invasive

Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Invasive Devices

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Invasive Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Fat Reduction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Fat Reduction by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Skin Tightening

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Body Contouring Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Body Contouring

Devices by Product - Non-Invasive Devices, Minimally Invasive

Devices and Invasive Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: USA 7-Year Perspective for Body Contouring Devices by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Invasive

Devices, Minimally Invasive Devices and Invasive Devices for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Body Contouring

Devices by End-Use - Fat Reduction and Skin Tightening -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Body Contouring Devices by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fat Reduction

and Skin Tightening for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 17: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Body Contouring

Devices by Product - Non-Invasive Devices, Minimally Invasive

Devices and Invasive Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 18: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Body Contouring Devices

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Invasive Devices, Minimally Invasive Devices and Invasive

Devices for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Body Contouring

Devices by End-Use - Fat Reduction and Skin Tightening -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Body Contouring Devices

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fat

Reduction and Skin Tightening for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 21: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Body Contouring

Devices by Product - Non-Invasive Devices, Minimally Invasive

Devices and Invasive Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 22: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Body Contouring Devices

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Invasive Devices, Minimally Invasive Devices and Invasive

Devices for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Body Contouring

Devices by End-Use - Fat Reduction and Skin Tightening -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 24: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Body Contouring Devices

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fat

Reduction and Skin Tightening for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Body Contouring

Devices by Product - Non-Invasive Devices, Minimally Invasive

Devices and Invasive Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: China 7-Year Perspective for Body Contouring Devices

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Invasive Devices, Minimally Invasive Devices and Invasive

Devices for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: China Current & Future Analysis for Body Contouring

Devices by End-Use - Fat Reduction and Skin Tightening -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 28: China 7-Year Perspective for Body Contouring Devices

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fat

Reduction and Skin Tightening for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Body Contouring Devices Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 29: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Body Contouring

Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 30: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Body Contouring Devices

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Body Contouring

Devices by Product - Non-Invasive Devices, Minimally Invasive

Devices and Invasive Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Body Contouring Devices

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Invasive Devices, Minimally Invasive Devices and Invasive

Devices for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Body Contouring

Devices by End-Use - Fat Reduction and Skin Tightening -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Body Contouring Devices

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fat

Reduction and Skin Tightening for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 35: France Current & Future Analysis for Body Contouring

Devices by Product - Non-Invasive Devices, Minimally Invasive

Devices and Invasive Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 36: France 7-Year Perspective for Body Contouring Devices

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Invasive Devices, Minimally Invasive Devices and Invasive

Devices for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Body Contouring

Devices by End-Use - Fat Reduction and Skin Tightening -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: France 7-Year Perspective for Body Contouring Devices

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fat

Reduction and Skin Tightening for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 39: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Body Contouring

Devices by Product - Non-Invasive Devices, Minimally Invasive

Devices and Invasive Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 40: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Body Contouring

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Invasive Devices, Minimally Invasive Devices and Invasive

Devices for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Body Contouring

Devices by End-Use - Fat Reduction and Skin Tightening -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 42: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Body Contouring

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fat Reduction and Skin Tightening for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Body Contouring

Devices by Product - Non-Invasive Devices, Minimally Invasive

Devices and Invasive Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Body Contouring Devices

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Invasive Devices, Minimally Invasive Devices and Invasive

Devices for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Body Contouring

Devices by End-Use - Fat Reduction and Skin Tightening -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 46: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Body Contouring Devices

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fat

Reduction and Skin Tightening for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 47: UK Current & Future Analysis for Body Contouring

Devices by Product - Non-Invasive Devices, Minimally Invasive

Devices and Invasive Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 48: UK 7-Year Perspective for Body Contouring Devices by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Invasive

Devices, Minimally Invasive Devices and Invasive Devices for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Body Contouring

Devices by End-Use - Fat Reduction and Skin Tightening -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: UK 7-Year Perspective for Body Contouring Devices by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fat Reduction

and Skin Tightening for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 51: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Body

Contouring Devices by Product - Non-Invasive Devices, Minimally

Invasive Devices and Invasive Devices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 52: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Body Contouring

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Invasive Devices, Minimally Invasive Devices and Invasive

Devices for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Body

Contouring Devices by End-Use - Fat Reduction and Skin

Tightening - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 54: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Body Contouring

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fat Reduction and Skin Tightening for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Body

Contouring Devices by Product - Non-Invasive Devices, Minimally

Invasive Devices and Invasive Devices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Body Contouring

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Invasive Devices, Minimally Invasive Devices and Invasive

Devices for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Body

Contouring Devices by End-Use - Fat Reduction and Skin

Tightening - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 58: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Body Contouring

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fat Reduction and Skin Tightening for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 59: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Body

Contouring Devices by Product - Non-Invasive Devices, Minimally

Invasive Devices and Invasive Devices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 60: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Body Contouring

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Invasive Devices, Minimally Invasive Devices and Invasive

Devices for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Body

Contouring Devices by End-Use - Fat Reduction and Skin

Tightening - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Body Contouring

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fat Reduction and Skin Tightening for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956143/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001