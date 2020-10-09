New York, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Calcium Hydroxide Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956205/?utm_source=GNW

5 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Environmental Water Treatment Industry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach 40.7 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chemical Industry segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 19.2 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Calcium Hydroxide market in the U.S. is estimated at 19.2 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 19 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.



Agriculture Industry Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR



In the global Agriculture Industry segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 6.4 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 7.5 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 12.7 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 191-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Airedale Chemical Company Limited

CAO Industries Sdn. Bhd.

Carmeuse Group SA

GFS Chemicals, Inc.

Graymont Ltd.

Hydrite Chemical Company

Lhoist Group

Minerals Technologies, Inc.

Mississippi Lime Company







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Calcium Hydroxide Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

( in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Calcium Hydroxide Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Calcium Hydroxide Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Calcium Hydroxide Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Environmental Water Treatment Industry (Application)

Global Opportunity Assessment in Metric Tons by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 5: Environmental Water Treatment Industry (Application)

Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 6: Environmental Water Treatment Industry (Application)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Chemical Industry (Application) Worldwide Sales in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Chemical Industry (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Chemical Industry (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Agriculture Industry (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Agriculture Industry (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Agriculture Industry (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Environmental Gas Treatment Industry (Application)

Demand Potential Worldwide in Metric Tons by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 14: Environmental Gas Treatment Industry (Application)

Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 15: Environmental Gas Treatment Industry (Application)

Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Calcium Hydroxide Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Calcium Hydroxide Latent Demand

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Calcium Hydroxide Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 21: Calcium Hydroxide Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Calcium Hydroxide Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Calcium Hydroxide Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Application for

2012-2019



Table 24: Canadian Calcium Hydroxide Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Calcium

Hydroxide in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Japanese Calcium Hydroxide Market in Metric Tons by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 27: Calcium Hydroxide Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Calcium Hydroxide in Metric Tons

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Calcium Hydroxide Market Review in China in Metric

Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Calcium Hydroxide Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Calcium Hydroxide Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Calcium Hydroxide Market Demand Scenario in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Calcium Hydroxide Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: European Calcium Hydroxide Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Calcium Hydroxide Addressable Market

Opportunity in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 35: Calcium Hydroxide Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: European Calcium Hydroxide Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Calcium Hydroxide Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 38: French Calcium Hydroxide Historic Market Review in

Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Calcium Hydroxide Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Calcium Hydroxide Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German Calcium Hydroxide Market in Retrospect in

Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Calcium Hydroxide Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Calcium Hydroxide in Metric Tons

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Calcium Hydroxide Market Review in Italy in Metric

Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Calcium Hydroxide Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Calcium Hydroxide in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: United Kingdom Calcium Hydroxide Market in Metric

Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Calcium Hydroxide Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Calcium Hydroxide Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Calcium Hydroxide Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Application for

2012-2019



Table 51: Spanish Calcium Hydroxide Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Calcium Hydroxide Latent Demand Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Calcium Hydroxide Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 54: Calcium Hydroxide Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Calcium Hydroxide Addressable Market

Opportunity in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Calcium Hydroxide Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe Calcium Hydroxide Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Calcium Hydroxide Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Calcium Hydroxide Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Calcium Hydroxide Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Calcium Hydroxide Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Calcium Hydroxide Historic Market Review

in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Calcium Hydroxide Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Calcium Hydroxide Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Australian Calcium Hydroxide Market in Retrospect in

Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Calcium Hydroxide Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 67: Indian Calcium Hydroxide Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Calcium Hydroxide Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Application for

2012-2019



Table 69: Indian Calcium Hydroxide Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Calcium Hydroxide Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Application for

the Period 2018-2027



Table 71: South Korean Calcium Hydroxide Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Calcium Hydroxide Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Calcium Hydroxide in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Calcium Hydroxide Market in

Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Calcium Hydroxide Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Calcium Hydroxide Market Trends by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020-2027



Table 77: Calcium Hydroxide Market in Latin America in Metric

Tons by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Calcium Hydroxide Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Latin American Demand for Calcium Hydroxide in Metric

Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Calcium Hydroxide Market Review in Latin America in

Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Calcium Hydroxide Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Calcium Hydroxide Addressable Market

Opportunity in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: Calcium Hydroxide Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: Argentinean Calcium Hydroxide Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 85: Calcium Hydroxide Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 86: Brazilian Calcium Hydroxide Historic Market Review in

Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Brazilian Calcium Hydroxide Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 88: Calcium Hydroxide Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Mexican Calcium Hydroxide Market in Retrospect in

Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Calcium Hydroxide Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Calcium Hydroxide Latent Demand

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Calcium Hydroxide Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 93: Calcium Hydroxide Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Calcium Hydroxide Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Calcium Hydroxide Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Calcium Hydroxide Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: The Middle East Calcium Hydroxide Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Calcium Hydroxide Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 99: The Middle East Calcium Hydroxide Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Calcium

Hydroxide in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Iranian Calcium Hydroxide Market in Metric Tons by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Calcium Hydroxide Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Calcium Hydroxide Addressable Market

Opportunity in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Calcium Hydroxide Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Israeli Calcium Hydroxide Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Calcium Hydroxide in Metric

Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Calcium Hydroxide Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Saudi Arabian Calcium Hydroxide Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Calcium Hydroxide Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric

Tons by Application for the Period 2018-2027



Table 110: United Arab Emirates Calcium Hydroxide Historic

Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Calcium Hydroxide Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Calcium Hydroxide Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Rest of Middle East Calcium Hydroxide Market in

Retrospect in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Calcium Hydroxide Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 115: African Calcium Hydroxide Latent Demand Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Calcium Hydroxide Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 117: Calcium Hydroxide Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

