New York, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blow Molding Resins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956137/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyethylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$16.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polypropylene segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR
The Blow Molding Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Polyvinyl Chloride Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR
In the global Polyvinyl Chloride segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956137/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Blow Molding Resins Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Blow Molding Resins Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Blow Molding Resins Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Polyethylene (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Polyethylene (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Polyethylene (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Polypropylene (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Polypropylene (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Polypropylene (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Polyvinyl Chloride (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Polyvinyl Chloride (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Polyvinyl Chloride (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Polyvinyl Terephthalate (Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Polyvinyl Terephthalate (Type) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Polyvinyl Terephthalate (Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Packaging (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Packaging (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Packaging (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Automotive & Transportation (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 23: Automotive & Transportation (Application) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Automotive & Transportation (Application) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 25: Construction & Infrastructure (Application) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Construction & Infrastructure (Application) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Construction & Infrastructure (Application) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Blow Molding Resins Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Blow Molding Resins Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Blow Molding Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Blow Molding Resins Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Blow Molding Resins Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 39: Blow Molding Resins Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Canadian Blow Molding Resins Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Blow Molding Resins Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Blow Molding Resins: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: Blow Molding Resins Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Blow
Molding Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Japanese Blow Molding Resins Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Blow Molding Resins Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Blow Molding Resins Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Blow Molding Resins in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Blow Molding Resins Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Blow Molding Resins Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Blow Molding Resins Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Blow Molding Resins Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Blow Molding Resins Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 59: Blow Molding Resins Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Blow Molding Resins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: Blow Molding Resins Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: European Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: Blow Molding Resins Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: French Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Blow Molding Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 68: French Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Blow Molding Resins Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: German Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Blow Molding Resins Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Blow Molding Resins Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Blow Molding Resins Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Blow Molding Resins Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Italian Demand for Blow Molding Resins in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Blow Molding Resins Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Blow Molding Resins: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Blow Molding Resins Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Blow Molding Resins Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Blow Molding Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: United Kingdom Blow Molding Resins Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Spanish Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Blow Molding Resins Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Spanish Blow Molding Resins Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Blow Molding Resins Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 93: Spanish Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Blow Molding Resins Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Russian Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Russian Blow Molding Resins Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Blow Molding Resins Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 101: Blow Molding Resins Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Blow Molding Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Blow Molding Resins Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: Blow Molding Resins Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Blow Molding Resins Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 107: Blow Molding Resins Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Blow Molding Resins Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Blow Molding Resins Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Blow Molding Resins Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Blow Molding Resins Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Blow Molding Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Blow Molding Resins Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Blow Molding Resins Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Blow Molding Resins Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Blow Molding Resins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Australian Blow Molding Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Blow Molding Resins Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Blow Molding Resins Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Indian Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 123: Blow Molding Resins Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 124: Indian Blow Molding Resins Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Blow Molding Resins Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 126: Indian Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Blow Molding Resins Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Blow Molding Resins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 129: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Blow Molding Resins Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Blow Molding Resins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Blow Molding Resins:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Blow Molding Resins Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Blow Molding Resins Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Blow Molding Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Blow Molding Resins Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Blow Molding Resins Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 140: Blow Molding Resins Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Blow Molding Resins Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Blow Molding Resins Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Blow Molding Resins Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Blow Molding Resins in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Blow Molding Resins Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Blow Molding Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 149: Blow Molding Resins Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Blow Molding Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Argentinean Blow Molding Resins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 152: Blow Molding Resins Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Blow Molding Resins Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 154: Blow Molding Resins Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Blow Molding Resins Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Blow Molding Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 160: Blow Molding Resins Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Blow Molding Resins Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Blow Molding Resins Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 165: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Blow Molding Resins Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Blow Molding Resins Market in Rest of Latin America
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Blow Molding Resins Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Blow Molding Resins Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Blow Molding Resins Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 171: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 173: Blow Molding Resins Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Blow Molding Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: The Middle East Blow Molding Resins Historic Market
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: Blow Molding Resins Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 178: The Middle East Blow Molding Resins Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 179: Blow Molding Resins Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Blow Molding Resins Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Blow Molding Resins: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 182: Blow Molding Resins Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Blow
Molding Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Iranian Blow Molding Resins Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 186: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 188: Blow Molding Resins Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Israeli Blow Molding Resins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 191: Blow Molding Resins Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Blow Molding Resins Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Blow Molding Resins Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Blow Molding Resins in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Blow Molding Resins Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Blow Molding Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Blow Molding Resins Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Blow Molding Resins Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Blow Molding Resins Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Blow Molding Resins Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Blow Molding Resins Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Blow Molding Resins Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Blow Molding Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Blow Molding Resins Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Blow Molding Resins Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 210: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 211: African Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Blow Molding Resins Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: African Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: African Blow Molding Resins Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Blow Molding Resins Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 216: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956137/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: