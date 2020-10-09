New York, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blow Molding Resins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956137/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyethylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$16.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polypropylene segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR



The Blow Molding Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Polyvinyl Chloride Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR



In the global Polyvinyl Chloride segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc.

BASF SE

Braskem SA

Chevron Corporation

DowDuPont, Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

EMS-Chemie Holding AG

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Haldia Petrochemicals Limited

INEOS Group AG

LANXESS AG

LG Chem Ltd.

Lotte Chemical Uk Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Nexeo Solutions, Inc.

Qenos Pty Ltd.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

The Chemours Company

Versalis SpA

Westlake Chemical Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956137/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Blow Molding Resins Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Blow Molding Resins Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Blow Molding Resins Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Polyethylene (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Polyethylene (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Polyethylene (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Polypropylene (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Polypropylene (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Polypropylene (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Polyvinyl Chloride (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Polyvinyl Chloride (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Polyvinyl Chloride (Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Polyvinyl Terephthalate (Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Polyvinyl Terephthalate (Type) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Polyvinyl Terephthalate (Type) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Packaging (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Packaging (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Packaging (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Automotive & Transportation (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Automotive & Transportation (Application) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Automotive & Transportation (Application) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 25: Construction & Infrastructure (Application) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Construction & Infrastructure (Application) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Construction & Infrastructure (Application) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Blow Molding Resins Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Blow Molding Resins Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Blow Molding Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Blow Molding Resins Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Blow Molding Resins Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Blow Molding Resins Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Blow Molding Resins Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Blow Molding Resins Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Blow Molding Resins: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Blow Molding Resins Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Blow

Molding Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Blow Molding Resins Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Blow Molding Resins Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Blow Molding Resins Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Blow Molding Resins in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Blow Molding Resins Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Blow Molding Resins Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Blow Molding Resins Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Blow Molding Resins Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Blow Molding Resins Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Blow Molding Resins Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Blow Molding Resins Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Blow Molding Resins Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Blow Molding Resins Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Blow Molding Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Blow Molding Resins Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Blow Molding Resins Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Blow Molding Resins Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Blow Molding Resins Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Blow Molding Resins Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Blow Molding Resins in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Blow Molding Resins Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Blow Molding Resins: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Blow Molding Resins Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Blow Molding Resins Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Blow Molding Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Blow Molding Resins Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Blow Molding Resins Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Blow Molding Resins Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Blow Molding Resins Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Blow Molding Resins Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Blow Molding Resins Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Blow Molding Resins Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Blow Molding Resins Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Blow Molding Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Blow Molding Resins Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Blow Molding Resins Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Blow Molding Resins Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Blow Molding Resins Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Blow Molding Resins Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Blow Molding Resins Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Blow Molding Resins Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Blow Molding Resins Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Blow Molding Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Blow Molding Resins Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Blow Molding Resins Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Blow Molding Resins Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Blow Molding Resins Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Blow Molding Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Blow Molding Resins Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Blow Molding Resins Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Blow Molding Resins Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Blow Molding Resins Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Blow Molding Resins Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Blow Molding Resins Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Blow Molding Resins Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Blow Molding Resins Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Blow Molding Resins Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Blow Molding Resins:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Blow Molding Resins Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Blow Molding Resins Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Blow Molding Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Blow Molding Resins Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Blow Molding Resins Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Blow Molding Resins Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Blow Molding Resins Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Blow Molding Resins Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Blow Molding Resins Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Blow Molding Resins in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Blow Molding Resins Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Blow Molding Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 149: Blow Molding Resins Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Blow Molding Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Blow Molding Resins Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Blow Molding Resins Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Blow Molding Resins Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Blow Molding Resins Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Blow Molding Resins Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Blow Molding Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Blow Molding Resins Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Blow Molding Resins Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Blow Molding Resins Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Blow Molding Resins Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Blow Molding Resins Market in Rest of Latin America

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Blow Molding Resins Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Blow Molding Resins Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Blow Molding Resins Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Blow Molding Resins Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Blow Molding Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Blow Molding Resins Historic Market

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Blow Molding Resins Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 178: The Middle East Blow Molding Resins Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 179: Blow Molding Resins Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Blow Molding Resins Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Blow Molding Resins: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 182: Blow Molding Resins Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Blow

Molding Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian Blow Molding Resins Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 188: Blow Molding Resins Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Blow Molding Resins Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 191: Blow Molding Resins Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Blow Molding Resins Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Blow Molding Resins Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Blow Molding Resins in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Blow Molding Resins Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Blow Molding Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Blow Molding Resins Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Blow Molding Resins Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Blow Molding Resins Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Blow Molding Resins Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Blow Molding Resins Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Blow Molding Resins Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Blow Molding Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Blow Molding Resins Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Blow Molding Resins Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 210: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Blow Molding Resins Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Blow Molding Resins Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Blow Molding Resins Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956137/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001