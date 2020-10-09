New York, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Paper Pulp Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956128/?utm_source=GNW

9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wood Pulp, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach US$196.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Recycled Pulp segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $64.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR



The Paper Pulp market in the U.S. is estimated at US$64.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$59.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.



Non-Wood Pulp Segment to Record 2.5% CAGR



In the global Non-Wood Pulp segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$16 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$18.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$39.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 353-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Asia Pulp and Paper Group

Canfor Corporation

Georgia-Pacific LLC

International Paper Co.

Nippon Paper Group, Inc.

Sappi Ltd.

Valmet Corporation

WestRock Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956128/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Paper Pulp Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Wood Pulp by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Wood Pulp by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Wood Pulp by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Recycled Pulp by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Recycled Pulp by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Recycled Pulp by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Wood Pulp by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Non-Wood Pulp by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Wood Pulp by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Mechanical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Pulping

Methods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Pulping Methods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Pulping Methods

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Printing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Printing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Printing by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Paper Pulp Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

Source - Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Source - Wood

Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood Pulp, Recycled

Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

Pulping Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Pulping Method -

Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Pulping

Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,

Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

End-Use - Packaging, Printing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Paper Pulp by End-Use -

Packaging, Printing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Printing and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

Source - Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Source -

Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood Pulp, Recycled

Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

Pulping Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Pulping

Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Pulping

Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,

Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

End-Use - Packaging, Printing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Paper Pulp by End-Use -

Packaging, Printing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Printing

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

Source - Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Source - Wood

Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood Pulp, Recycled

Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

Pulping Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Pulping

Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Pulping

Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,

Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

End-Use - Packaging, Printing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Paper Pulp by End-Use -

Packaging, Printing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Printing and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

Source - Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 59: China Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Source - Wood

Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood Pulp, Recycled

Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

Pulping Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: China Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Pulping

Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Pulping

Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,

Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

End-Use - Packaging, Printing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: China Historic Review for Paper Pulp by End-Use -

Packaging, Printing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Printing and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Paper Pulp Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:

( in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

Source - Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Source -

Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood Pulp, Recycled

Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

Pulping Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Pulping

Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Pulping

Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,

Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

End-Use - Packaging, Printing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Paper Pulp by End-Use -

Packaging, Printing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Printing

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

Source - Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 80: France Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Source -

Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood Pulp, Recycled

Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

Pulping Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: France Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Pulping

Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Pulping

Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,

Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

End-Use - Packaging, Printing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: France Historic Review for Paper Pulp by End-Use -

Packaging, Printing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Printing

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

Source - Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Source -

Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood Pulp, Recycled

Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

Pulping Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Pulping

Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Pulping

Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,

Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

End-Use - Packaging, Printing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Paper Pulp by End-Use -

Packaging, Printing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Printing

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

Source - Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Source - Wood

Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood Pulp, Recycled

Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

Pulping Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Pulping

Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Pulping

Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,

Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

End-Use - Packaging, Printing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Paper Pulp by End-Use -

Packaging, Printing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Printing

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

Source - Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Source - Wood

Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood Pulp, Recycled

Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

Pulping Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Pulping Method -

Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Pulping

Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,

Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

End-Use - Packaging, Printing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Paper Pulp by End-Use -

Packaging, Printing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Printing and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

Source - Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Source -

Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood Pulp, Recycled

Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

Pulping Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Pulping

Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Pulping

Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,

Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

End-Use - Packaging, Printing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 122: Spain Historic Review for Paper Pulp by End-Use -

Packaging, Printing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 123: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Printing

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

Source - Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Source -

Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood Pulp, Recycled

Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 127: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

Pulping Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 128: Russia Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Pulping

Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 129: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Pulping

Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,

Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 130: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by

End-Use - Packaging, Printing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 131: Russia Historic Review for Paper Pulp by End-Use -

Packaging, Printing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 132: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Printing

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Paper

Pulp by Source - Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 134: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Paper Pulp by

Source - Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 135: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood Pulp,

Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 136: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Paper

Pulp by Pulping Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping

Methods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 137: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Paper Pulp by

Pulping Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 138: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by

Pulping Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 139: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Paper

Pulp by End-Use - Packaging, Printing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 140: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Paper Pulp by

End-Use - Packaging, Printing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 141: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging,

Printing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Paper

Pulp by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Paper Pulp by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 144: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 145: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Paper

Pulp by Source - Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Paper Pulp by

Source - Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 147: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood Pulp,

Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 148: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Paper

Pulp by Pulping Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping

Methods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Paper Pulp by

Pulping Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956128/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001