New York, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Paper Pulp Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956128/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wood Pulp, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach US$196.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Recycled Pulp segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $64.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR
The Paper Pulp market in the U.S. is estimated at US$64.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$59.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.
Non-Wood Pulp Segment to Record 2.5% CAGR
In the global Non-Wood Pulp segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$16 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$18.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$39.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 353-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956128/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Paper Pulp Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Wood Pulp by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Wood Pulp by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Wood Pulp by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Recycled Pulp by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Recycled Pulp by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Recycled Pulp by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Wood Pulp by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Non-Wood Pulp by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Wood Pulp by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Mechanical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Pulping
Methods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Pulping Methods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Pulping Methods
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Printing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Printing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Printing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Paper Pulp Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
Source - Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Source - Wood
Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood Pulp, Recycled
Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
Pulping Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Pulping Method -
Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Pulping
Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,
Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
End-Use - Packaging, Printing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Paper Pulp by End-Use -
Packaging, Printing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Printing and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
Source - Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Source -
Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood Pulp, Recycled
Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
Pulping Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Pulping
Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Pulping
Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,
Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
End-Use - Packaging, Printing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Paper Pulp by End-Use -
Packaging, Printing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Printing
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
Source - Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Source - Wood
Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood Pulp, Recycled
Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
Pulping Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Pulping
Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Pulping
Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,
Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
End-Use - Packaging, Printing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Paper Pulp by End-Use -
Packaging, Printing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Printing and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CHINA
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
Source - Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 59: China Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Source - Wood
Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood Pulp, Recycled
Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
Pulping Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 62: China Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Pulping
Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Pulping
Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,
Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
End-Use - Packaging, Printing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 65: China Historic Review for Paper Pulp by End-Use -
Packaging, Printing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Printing and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Paper Pulp Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:
( in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
Source - Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Source -
Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood Pulp, Recycled
Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
Pulping Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Pulping
Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Pulping
Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,
Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
End-Use - Packaging, Printing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Paper Pulp by End-Use -
Packaging, Printing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Printing
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
Source - Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 80: France Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Source -
Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood Pulp, Recycled
Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
Pulping Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 83: France Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Pulping
Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Pulping
Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,
Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
End-Use - Packaging, Printing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 86: France Historic Review for Paper Pulp by End-Use -
Packaging, Printing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Printing
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
Source - Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Source -
Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood Pulp, Recycled
Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
Pulping Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Pulping
Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Pulping
Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,
Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
End-Use - Packaging, Printing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Paper Pulp by End-Use -
Packaging, Printing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Printing
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ITALY
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
Source - Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Source - Wood
Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood Pulp, Recycled
Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
Pulping Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Pulping
Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Pulping
Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,
Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
End-Use - Packaging, Printing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Paper Pulp by End-Use -
Packaging, Printing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Printing
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
Source - Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Source - Wood
Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood Pulp, Recycled
Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
Pulping Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Pulping Method -
Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Pulping
Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,
Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
End-Use - Packaging, Printing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Paper Pulp by End-Use -
Packaging, Printing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Printing and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
Source - Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Source -
Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood Pulp, Recycled
Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
Pulping Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Pulping
Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Pulping
Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,
Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
End-Use - Packaging, Printing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 122: Spain Historic Review for Paper Pulp by End-Use -
Packaging, Printing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 123: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Printing
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
Source - Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Source -
Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood Pulp, Recycled
Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 127: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
Pulping Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 128: Russia Historic Review for Paper Pulp by Pulping
Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 129: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by Pulping
Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,
Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 130: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Paper Pulp by
End-Use - Packaging, Printing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 131: Russia Historic Review for Paper Pulp by End-Use -
Packaging, Printing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 132: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Printing
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Paper
Pulp by Source - Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 134: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Paper Pulp by
Source - Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood Pulp,
Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 136: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Paper
Pulp by Pulping Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping
Methods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 137: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Paper Pulp by
Pulping Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 138: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by
Pulping Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 139: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Paper
Pulp by End-Use - Packaging, Printing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 140: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Paper Pulp by
End-Use - Packaging, Printing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 141: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging,
Printing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Paper
Pulp by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Paper Pulp by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 145: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Paper
Pulp by Source - Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Paper Pulp by
Source - Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Paper Pulp by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood Pulp,
Recycled Pulp and Non-Wood Pulp for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 148: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Paper
Pulp by Pulping Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping
Methods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Paper Pulp by
Pulping Method - Chemical, Mechanical and Other Pulping Methods
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956128/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: