Dublin, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Mode; Application; Fit Type; End User; and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The aerospace fiber optic cables market in North America was valued US$ 643.13 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 857.44 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.



In comparison to copper cables, the fiber optic cables are light-weighted, smaller in width, and high bandwidth. These advantages are propelling their adoption of fiber optic cables in the aerospace sector.



Further, owing to the increasing need for efficient avionics networks, flight management systems, weather radar systems, and cabin management systems, the installation of fiber optics in aircraft has significantly increased. However, challenges such as complexities related to installation and maintenance of aerospace fiber optic cables, high-cost, prone to damage, and risk to an optical network system, may act as hindering factors in the growth of aerospace fiber optic cables market.



The aircraft manufacturers and retrofitting service providers are integrating increased volumes of fiber optic cables on various aircraft models (commercial and military). The integration of fiber optic cables benefits commercial aviation owners in various ways; however, it poses a strain during maintenance activities.



The fiber is delicate and fragile and must be taken utmost care during the maintenance process of any of the components using fiber optic cable. The error percentage in aerospace MRO activities is minimum, and none of the stakeholders can bear the consequences of any unavoidable circumstances during flight operations. Owing to this, the airlines, aircraft manufacturers, MRO service providers, and military forces, undertake intense care while maintenance work on fiber optic cables.



The cost incurred while maintaining components fitted with fiber optic cables is much higher as compared to the other components. This limits several low-cost carriers (LCC) from retrofitting their existing aircraft fleet with fiber optic cables. This is a key restraining factor for the aerospace fiber optic cables market.



The aerospace fiber optic cables market on basis of fit type is divided into line fit and retrofit. Retrofit segment led the aerospace fiber optic cables market with highest share in 2019. Airlines operating several older models of commercial aircraft are focusing on replacing conventional copper cables with fiber optic cables owing to the rising need for high bandwidth.



The trend is gaining immense traction, propelled by the continuing demand for smaller, light-weighted wiring that offers an enhanced level of performance as compared to legacy copper wiring. With the rising demand for high bandwidth aircraft, the deployment of optical fiber is expected to increase in the older military as well as commercial aircraft.



A few of the players operating in the North America aerospace fiber optic cables market are



Amphenol Corporation

Collins Aerospace

Nexans

Prysmian Group

TE Connectivity

W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc.

Timbercon Inc.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Ofs Fitel Llc

AFL

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Driver

5.1.1 Rising Emphasis on Reduction of Aircraft Weight

5.1.2 Increasing Demand for Higher Bandwidth over Long Distance

5.2 Key Market Restraint

5.2.1 Discontinuation of the Airbus A380 Program and High Cost of Maintenance

5.3 Key Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Increasing Demand of In-Flight Entertainment to Stimulate the Adoption

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Incorporation of Advanced Technologies to Boost the Demand

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables - North America Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning -Market Players Ranking



7. Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market Analysis - By Mode

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America: Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market, By Mode (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Single-mode

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Single-mode: Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Multimode-mode



8. Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America: Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market, by Application (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Radar Systems

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Radar Systems: Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Flight Management Systems

8.5 Cabin Management Systems

8.6 In-flight Entertainment Systems

8.7 Electronic Warfare

8.8 Avionics



9. Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market Analysis - By Fit Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America: Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market, By Fit Type (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Line Fit

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Line Fit: Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Retrofit



10. Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market Analysis - By End user

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market, By End user (2019 and 2027)

10.3 Military

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Military: Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.4 Commercial



11. Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market - Country Analysis



12. Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak

12.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market

12.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Market Initiative



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Key Facts

14.2 Business Description

14.3 Products and Services

14.4 Financial Overview

14.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6 Key Developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ivmfxr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900