Dublin, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Breast Implants Market to 2027 - Country Analysis and Forecast by Product (Silicone and Saline), Application (Reconstructive Surgery and Cosmetic Surgery), Surface Type (Smooth and Textured)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific breast implants market is expected to reach US$ 445.65 million by 2027 from US$ 287.32 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.



The growth of the Asia Pacific breast implants market can be attributed to factors such as increasing incidence rates of breast cancer in Asia Pacific and rise in breast augmentation procedures in Asian countries. On the other hand, the market is likely to have negative impact due to risks associated with breast implants such as breast pain and infection.



With the rapid economic development in Asia Pacific, demand for cosmetic surgery has increased rapidly. Breast augmentation is the most common cosmetic procedure performed in Asia. Increase in breast cosmetic procedures in Asia has been observed due to aesthetic reasons.



As per the 2018 report by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, 895,896 cosmetic procedures were performed in India, of which, 31,602 were breast augmentation procedures and 1,886 were breast implant removal procedures. Similarly, total number of cosmetic procedures in Australia was 202,642, of which, 17,553 were breast augmentation procedures. Additionally, in Thailand 140,123 total cosmetic procedures were performed, of which, 17,048 were breast augmentation procedures.



Thus, growing number of breast cosmetic surgeries in the Asia Pacific countries is anticipated to fuel the growth of the breast implants market.



Based on product, the Asia Pacific breast implants market is segmented into silicone and saline. In 2019, the silicone segment held the largest share of the market. The segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. In terms of application, the Asia Pacific breast implants market is segmented into cosmetic surgery and reconstructive surgery. The cosmetic surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to lower rate of infection or complications. Based on surface type, the market is categorized into smooth and textured. The smooth segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



