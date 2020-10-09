Dublin, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Powder Metallurgy - A Global Market Overview 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The overall Powder Metallurgy market is estimated to reach $9 billion in 2020 with a reduced y-o-y growth.
The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Powder Metallurgy market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2017 through 2026
COVID-19 has sent the global markets into a tizzy with the impact it has had and the Powder Metallurgy (PM) industry is no exception to this. However, the overall effect of this malaise on the market for PM may not be as pronounced as being witnessed by other sectors. The major end-use industries of PM include Automotive with over 75% share in 2019, with Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics and Medical accounting for nearly similar smaller splits.
Automotive accounts for about three-fourths of the global Powder Metallurgy market in 2019 and also projected to lead the market through to the analysis period 2019-2026.
Research Findings & Coverage
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 An Introduction to Powder Metallurgy
1.1.1.1 A Brief History of Powder Metallurgy
1.1.1.2 Benefits of Powder Metallurgy
1.1.1.3 Limitations of Powder Metallurgy
1.1.1.3.1 Technical Limitations
1.1.1.3.1.1 Powder Making and Handling
1.1.1.3.1.2 Compaction
1.1.1.3.1.3 Sintering
1.1.1.3.2 Economical Limitations
1.1.1.3.2.1 Size Limitations
1.1.1.3.2.2 Mechanical Properties
1.1.1.3.2.3 Volume Production
1.1.2 Powder Metallurgy Production Techniques
1.1.2.1 Mechanical Processes
1.1.2.1.1 Grinding
1.1.2.1.2 Milling
1.1.2.1.3 Mechanical Alloying
1.1.2.2 Physical-Mechanical Processes
1.1.2.2.1 Water Atomization
1.1.2.2.2 Gas Atomization
1.1.2.2.3 Centrifugal Atomization
1.1.2.2.4 Vacuum Atomization
1.1.2.2.5 Ultrasonic Atomization
1.1.2.3 Chemical Processes
1.1.2.3.1 Reduction of Metal Compounds
1.1.2.3.1.1 Reduction of Iron Oxides
1.1.2.3.1.2 Reduction of Non-Ferrous Metal Oxides
1.1.2.3.2 Making Powders from the Vapor Phase
1.1.2.4 Electrochemical Processes
1.1.2.4.1 Preparation of Powders from Water Solution
1.1.2.4.1.1 Copper Powder
1.1.2.4.2 Melt Electrolysis
1.1.2.4.2.1 Tantalum Powder
1.1.2.4.2.2 Beryllium Powder
1.1.3 Shaping and Compaction of Powder Materials
1.1.3.1 Basics of Pressing Processes
1.1.3.1.1 Effects of Compacting Pressure on Powder Materials
1.1.3.1.2 Activation Effect of Pressing
1.1.3.2 Pressure Forming
1.1.3.2.1 Die Pressing
1.1.3.2.2 Extrusion
1.1.3.2.3 Isostatic Pressing
1.1.3.2.3.1 Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP)
1.1.3.2.3.2 Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP)
1.1.3.2.4 Powder Forging
1.1.3.2.5 Explosive Compaction
1.1.3.2.6 Metal Injection Molding (MIM)
1.1.3.2.7 Additive Manufacturing
1.1.4 Sintering
1.1.4.1 Sintering Mechanisms
1.1.4.1.1 Solid-State Sintering
1.1.4.1.2 Liquid Phase Sintering
1.1.4.2 Sintering and its Chemical Aspects
1.1.4.3 Sintering Furnaces
1.1.4.4 Sintering Atmospheres
1.1.5 Secondary and Finishing Operations
1.1.5.1 Deburring and Cleaning
1.1.5.2 Repressing, Sizing and Coining
1.1.5.3 Local Surface Densification Methods
1.1.5.4 Machining
1.1.5.4.1 Joining
1.1.5.4.2 Welding
1.1.5.4.3 Brazing
1.1.5.4.4 Diffusion Bonding
1.1.5.4.5 Shrink Fit/Press Fit
1.1.5.4.6 Adhesive Bonding
1.1.5.5 Surface Treatments
1.1.5.5.1 Steam Treatment
1.1.5.5.2 Plating
1.1.5.5.3 Coating
1.1.5.5.4 Infiltration and Impregnation
1.1.5.6 Heat and Thermochemical Treatments
1.1.5.6.1 Sinter Hardening
1.1.5.6.2 Induction Hardening
1.1.5.6.3 Carburizing
1.1.5.6.4 Nitriding
1.1.6 Powder Metallurgy Products
1.1.6.1 Ferrous or Iron Based Powder Metallurgy (P/M) Products
1.1.6.1.1 Low or Medium Strength Iron-Based P/M Products
1.1.6.1.2 P/M Products Based on High Strength Iron
1.1.6.1.3 Stainless Steel P/M Products
1.1.6.1.4 Sintered High-Speed Steels
1.1.6.2 Non-Ferrous Metal Powder Metallurgy (P/M) Products
1.1.6.2.1 Aluminum
1.1.6.2.2 Cobalt
1.1.6.2.3 Copper
1.1.6.2.4 Nickel
1.1.6.2.5 Titanium
1.1.6.2.6 Other Non-Ferrous Metals
1.1.6.2.6.1 Chromium
1.1.6.2.6.2 Tungsten and Molybdenum
1.1.6.2.6.3 Tantalum and Niobium
1.1.7 Applications of Powder Metallurgy
1.1.7.1 Aerospace
1.1.7.2 Automotive
1.1.7.2.1 Powder Metallurgy Materials Used in the Automotive Industry
1.1.7.2.1.1 Iron and Steel
1.1.7.2.1.2 Aluminum, Titanium and Other P/M Materials
1.1.7.2.2 Novel P/M Products for Auto Applications
1.1.7.3 Electrical & Electronics
1.1.7.3.1 Electrical Contact Materials
1.1.7.3.1.1 Contact Materials for Low-Voltage Switchgears
1.1.7.3.1.2 Contact Materials for High-Voltage Switchgears
1.1.7.3.2 Electronic Applications
1.1.7.4 Industrial
1.1.7.4.1 Tool Steels
1.1.7.5 Medical
1.1.7.6 Other Applications
1.1.7.6.1 Biomaterials
1.1.7.6.2 Business Machines
1.1.7.6.3 Oil and Gas
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS
2.1 Inherent Sustainability Drives the Powder Metallurgy Market
2.2 Recent Advances in Powder Metallurgy Technology
2.3 Direct Current Plasma Sintering Technique: An Innovation in Powder Metallurgy
2.4 Future of Powder Metallurgy in Auto Industry Secure
2.5 Powder Metallurgy Set to Gain Traction in Medicine
2.6 3D Printing to Revolutionize Powder Metallurgy but Challenges Remain
3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS
5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
6. NORTH AMERICA
Major Market Players
7. EUROPE
Major Market Players
8. ASIA-PACIFIC
Major Market Players
9. SOUTH AMERICA
10. REST OF WORLD
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia-Pacific
4. Rest Of World
PART D: ANNEXURE
1. Research Methodology
2. Feedback
