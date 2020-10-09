New York, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bicycle Motors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956089/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hub Motors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mid Drive Motors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR

The Bicycle Motors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.

Friction Drive Motors Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR

In the global Friction Drive Motors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$950.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 374-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Bafang Electric (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
  • Brose Antriebstechnik GmbH & Co.
  • Continental AG
  • Kalkhoff
  • Keola BV
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch eBike Systems)
  • Shimano, Inc.
  • Sunstar Suisse SA
  • Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956089/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Bicycle Motors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Bicycle Motors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Bicycle Motors Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Bicycle Motors Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Hub Motors (Motor Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Hub Motors (Motor Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Hub Motors (Motor Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Mid Drive Motors (Motor Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Mid Drive Motors (Motor Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Mid Drive Motors (Motor Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Friction Drive Motors (Motor Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Friction Drive Motors (Motor Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019

Table 12: Friction Drive Motors (Motor Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 13: Pedal Assisted (Operation Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027

Table 14: Pedal Assisted (Operation Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Pedal Assisted (Operation Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Throttle Assisted (Operation Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Throttle Assisted (Operation Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 18: Throttle Assisted (Operation Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 19: Combined (Operation Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Table 20: Combined (Operation Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 21: Combined (Operation Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 22: OEM (Sales Channel) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Table 23: OEM (Sales Channel) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019

Table 24: OEM (Sales Channel) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 25: Aftermarket (Sales Channel) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 26: Aftermarket (Sales Channel) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 27: Aftermarket (Sales Channel) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Bicycle Motors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 29: Bicycle Motors Market in the United States by Motor
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 30: United States Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown
by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: United States Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Operation Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 32: Bicycle Motors Market in the United States by
Operation Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 33: United States Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown
by Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 34: United States Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027

Table 35: Bicycle Motors Market in the United States by Sales
Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 36: United States Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown
by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 38: Canadian Bicycle Motors Historic Market Review by
Motor Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 39: Bicycle Motors Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Motor Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 40: Canadian Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Canadian Bicycle Motors Historic Market Review by
Operation Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 42: Bicycle Motors Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Operation Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 43: Canadian Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027

Table 44: Canadian Bicycle Motors Historic Market Review by
Sales Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 45: Bicycle Motors Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Sales Channel for 2012, 2020, and 2027

JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Bicycle Motors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Motor Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 47: Bicycle Motors Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 48: Japanese Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by
Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 49: Japanese Market for Bicycle Motors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Operation Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 50: Bicycle Motors Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Operation Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 51: Japanese Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by
Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 52: Japanese Market for Bicycle Motors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 53: Bicycle Motors Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period
2012-2019

Table 54: Japanese Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by
Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Bicycle Motors Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Motor Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 56: Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019

Table 57: Chinese Bicycle Motors Market by Motor Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 58: Chinese Bicycle Motors Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Operation Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 59: Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Operation Type: 2012-2019

Table 60: Chinese Bicycle Motors Market by Operation Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 61: Chinese Bicycle Motors Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027

Table 62: Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019

Table 63: Chinese Bicycle Motors Market by Sales Channel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Bicycle Motors Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Bicycle Motors Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 65: Bicycle Motors Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 66: European Bicycle Motors Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 67: European Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020-2027

Table 68: Bicycle Motors Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Motor Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 69: European Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 70: European Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation Type: 2020-2027

Table 71: Bicycle Motors Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Operation Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 72: European Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 73: European Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020-2027

Table 74: Bicycle Motors Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Sales Channel: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 75: European Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 76: Bicycle Motors Market in France by Motor Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 77: French Bicycle Motors Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019

Table 78: French Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by Motor
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 79: Bicycle Motors Market in France by Operation Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 80: French Bicycle Motors Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Operation Type: 2012-2019

Table 81: French Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by
Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 82: Bicycle Motors Market in France by Sales Channel:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 83: French Bicycle Motors Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019

Table 84: French Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by Sales
Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GERMANY
Table 85: Bicycle Motors Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 86: German Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019

Table 87: German Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by Motor
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 88: Bicycle Motors Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Operation Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 89: German Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Operation Type: 2012-2019

Table 90: German Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 91: Bicycle Motors Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 92: German Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019

Table 93: German Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by Sales
Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 94: Italian Bicycle Motors Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Motor Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 95: Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019

Table 96: Italian Bicycle Motors Market by Motor Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 97: Italian Bicycle Motors Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Operation Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 98: Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Operation Type: 2012-2019

Table 99: Italian Bicycle Motors Market by Operation Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 100: Italian Bicycle Motors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027

Table 101: Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019

Table 102: Italian Bicycle Motors Market by Sales Channel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Bicycle Motors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Motor Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 104: Bicycle Motors Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 105: United Kingdom Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis
by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Bicycle Motors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Operation
Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 107: Bicycle Motors Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Operation Type for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 108: United Kingdom Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis
by Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Bicycle Motors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 110: Bicycle Motors Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 111: United Kingdom Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis
by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 112: Spanish Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 113: Spanish Bicycle Motors Historic Market Review by
Motor Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 114: Bicycle Motors Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Motor Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 115: Spanish Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 116: Spanish Bicycle Motors Historic Market Review by
Operation Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 117: Bicycle Motors Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Operation Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 118: Spanish Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027

Table 119: Spanish Bicycle Motors Historic Market Review by
Sales Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 120: Bicycle Motors Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Sales Channel for 2012, 2020, and 2027

RUSSIA
Table 121: Russian Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 122: Bicycle Motors Market in Russia by Motor Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 123: Russian Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 124: Russian Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Operation Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 125: Bicycle Motors Market in Russia by Operation Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 126: Russian Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 127: Russian Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027

Table 128: Bicycle Motors Market in Russia by Sales Channel:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 129: Russian Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 130: Rest of Europe Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020-2027

Table 131: Bicycle Motors Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Motor Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 132: Rest of Europe Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown
by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 133: Rest of Europe Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation Type: 2020-2027

Table 134: Bicycle Motors Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Operation Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 135: Rest of Europe Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown
by Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 136: Rest of Europe Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020-2027

Table 137: Bicycle Motors Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Sales Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 138: Rest of Europe Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown
by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 140: Bicycle Motors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 141: Asia-Pacific Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 142: Bicycle Motors Market in Asia-Pacific by Motor Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 143: Asia-Pacific Bicycle Motors Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by
Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 145: Bicycle Motors Market in Asia-Pacific by Operation
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Bicycle Motors Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Operation Type: 2012-2019

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by
Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 148: Bicycle Motors Market in Asia-Pacific by Sales
Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Bicycle Motors Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by
Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 151: Bicycle Motors Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 152: Australian Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019

Table 153: Australian Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 154: Bicycle Motors Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Operation Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 155: Australian Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Operation Type: 2012-2019

Table 156: Australian Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 157: Bicycle Motors Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 158: Australian Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019

Table 159: Australian Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 160: Indian Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 161: Indian Bicycle Motors Historic Market Review by
Motor Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 162: Bicycle Motors Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Motor Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 163: Indian Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Operation Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 164: Indian Bicycle Motors Historic Market Review by
Operation Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 165: Bicycle Motors Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Operation Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 166: Indian Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027

Table 167: Indian Bicycle Motors Historic Market Review by
Sales Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 168: Bicycle Motors Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Sales Channel for 2012, 2020, and 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 169: Bicycle Motors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 170: South Korean Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019

Table 171: Bicycle Motors Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 172: Bicycle Motors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Operation Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 173: South Korean Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Operation Type: 2012-2019

Table 174: Bicycle Motors Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 175: Bicycle Motors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 176: South Korean Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019

Table 177: Bicycle Motors Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bicycle Motors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Motor
Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 179: Bicycle Motors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bicycle Motors Market Share
Analysis by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bicycle Motors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Operation Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 182: Bicycle Motors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Operation Type for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bicycle Motors Market Share
Analysis by Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bicycle Motors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sales
Channel for the Period 2020-2027

Table 185: Bicycle Motors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bicycle Motors Market Share
Analysis by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 187: Latin American Bicycle Motors Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 188: Bicycle Motors Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 189: Latin American Bicycle Motors Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 190: Latin American Bicycle Motors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Motor Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 191: Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019

Table 192: Latin American Bicycle Motors Market by Motor Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 193: Latin American Bicycle Motors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Operation Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 194: Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Operation Type: 2012-2019

Table 195: Latin American Bicycle Motors Market by Operation
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 196: Latin American Bicycle Motors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period
2020-2027

Table 197: Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019

Table 198: Latin American Bicycle Motors Market by Sales
Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 199: Argentinean Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020-2027

Table 200: Bicycle Motors Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Motor Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 201: Argentinean Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 202: Argentinean Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation Type: 2020-2027

Table 203: Bicycle Motors Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Operation Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 204: Argentinean Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 205: Argentinean Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020-2027

Table 206: Bicycle Motors Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Sales Channel: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 207: Argentinean Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 208: Bicycle Motors Market in Brazil by Motor Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 209: Brazilian Bicycle Motors Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019

Table 210: Brazilian Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by
Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 211: Bicycle Motors Market in Brazil by Operation Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 212: Brazilian Bicycle Motors Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Operation Type: 2012-2019

Table 213: Brazilian Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by
Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 214: Bicycle Motors Market in Brazil by Sales Channel:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 215: Brazilian Bicycle Motors Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019

Table 216: Brazilian Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by
Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MEXICO
Table 217: Bicycle Motors Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 218: Mexican Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019

Table 219: Mexican Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 220: Bicycle Motors Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Operation Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 221: Mexican Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Operation Type: 2012-2019

Table 222: Mexican Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 223: Bicycle Motors Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 224: Mexican Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019

Table 225: Mexican Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 226: Rest of Latin America Bicycle Motors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020 to
2027

Table 227: Bicycle Motors Market in Rest of Latin America by
Motor Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 228: Rest of Latin America Bicycle Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Bicycle Motors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Operation Type:
2020 to 2027

Table 230: Bicycle Motors Market in Rest of Latin America by
Operation Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 231: Rest of Latin America Bicycle Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Bicycle Motors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020
to 2027

Table 233: Bicycle Motors Market in Rest of Latin America by
Sales Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Bicycle Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 235: The Middle East Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 236: Bicycle Motors Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 237: The Middle East Bicycle Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 238: The Middle East Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 239: The Middle East Bicycle Motors Historic Market by
Motor Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 240: Bicycle Motors Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Motor Type for 2012,2020, and 2027

Table 241: The Middle East Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 242: The Middle East Bicycle Motors Historic Market by
Operation Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 243: Bicycle Motors Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Operation Type for 2012,2020, and
2027

Table 244: The Middle East Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027

Table 245: The Middle East Bicycle Motors Historic Market by
Sales Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 246: Bicycle Motors Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Sales Channel for 2012,2020, and
2027

IRAN
Table 247: Iranian Market for Bicycle Motors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Motor Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 248: Bicycle Motors Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 249: Iranian Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by
Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 250: Iranian Market for Bicycle Motors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Operation Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 251: Bicycle Motors Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Operation Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 252: Iranian Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by
Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 253: Iranian Market for Bicycle Motors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 254: Bicycle Motors Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period
2012-2019

Table 255: Iranian Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by
Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 256: Israeli Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020-2027

Table 257: Bicycle Motors Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Motor Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 258: Israeli Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 259: Israeli Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation Type: 2020-2027

Table 260: Bicycle Motors Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Operation Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 261: Israeli Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 262: Israeli Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020-2027

Table 263: Bicycle Motors Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Sales Channel: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 264: Israeli Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 265: Saudi Arabian Bicycle Motors Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Motor Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 266: Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956089/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001