New York, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bicycle Motors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956089/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hub Motors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mid Drive Motors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Bicycle Motors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
Friction Drive Motors Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR
In the global Friction Drive Motors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$950.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 374-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956089/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Bicycle Motors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Bicycle Motors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Bicycle Motors Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Bicycle Motors Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Hub Motors (Motor Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Hub Motors (Motor Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Hub Motors (Motor Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Mid Drive Motors (Motor Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Mid Drive Motors (Motor Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Mid Drive Motors (Motor Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Friction Drive Motors (Motor Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Friction Drive Motors (Motor Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Friction Drive Motors (Motor Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Pedal Assisted (Operation Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Pedal Assisted (Operation Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Pedal Assisted (Operation Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Throttle Assisted (Operation Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Throttle Assisted (Operation Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Throttle Assisted (Operation Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Combined (Operation Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Combined (Operation Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Combined (Operation Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: OEM (Sales Channel) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: OEM (Sales Channel) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: OEM (Sales Channel) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Aftermarket (Sales Channel) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Aftermarket (Sales Channel) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Aftermarket (Sales Channel) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Bicycle Motors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Bicycle Motors Market in the United States by Motor
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown
by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Operation Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Bicycle Motors Market in the United States by
Operation Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown
by Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Bicycle Motors Market in the United States by Sales
Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown
by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Bicycle Motors Historic Market Review by
Motor Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 39: Bicycle Motors Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Motor Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Canadian Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Bicycle Motors Historic Market Review by
Operation Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Bicycle Motors Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Operation Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Bicycle Motors Historic Market Review by
Sales Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Bicycle Motors Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Sales Channel for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Bicycle Motors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Motor Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Bicycle Motors Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by
Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Market for Bicycle Motors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Operation Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Bicycle Motors Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Operation Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by
Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Market for Bicycle Motors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Bicycle Motors Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by
Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Bicycle Motors Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Motor Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Bicycle Motors Market by Motor Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Chinese Bicycle Motors Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Operation Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Operation Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Bicycle Motors Market by Operation Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Chinese Bicycle Motors Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Bicycle Motors Market by Sales Channel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Bicycle Motors Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Bicycle Motors Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 65: Bicycle Motors Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: European Bicycle Motors Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020-2027
Table 68: Bicycle Motors Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Motor Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation Type: 2020-2027
Table 71: Bicycle Motors Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Operation Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020-2027
Table 74: Bicycle Motors Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Sales Channel: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 76: Bicycle Motors Market in France by Motor Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: French Bicycle Motors Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: French Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by Motor
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Bicycle Motors Market in France by Operation Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: French Bicycle Motors Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Operation Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: French Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by
Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Bicycle Motors Market in France by Sales Channel:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: French Bicycle Motors Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by Sales
Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 85: Bicycle Motors Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: German Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: German Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by Motor
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Bicycle Motors Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Operation Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: German Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Operation Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: German Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Bicycle Motors Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: German Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 93: German Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by Sales
Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 94: Italian Bicycle Motors Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Motor Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019
Table 96: Italian Bicycle Motors Market by Motor Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: Italian Bicycle Motors Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Operation Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Operation Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Italian Bicycle Motors Market by Operation Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: Italian Bicycle Motors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 102: Italian Bicycle Motors Market by Sales Channel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Bicycle Motors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Motor Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Bicycle Motors Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 105: United Kingdom Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis
by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Bicycle Motors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Operation
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Bicycle Motors Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Operation Type for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: United Kingdom Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis
by Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Bicycle Motors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Bicycle Motors Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 111: United Kingdom Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis
by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 112: Spanish Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Spanish Bicycle Motors Historic Market Review by
Motor Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: Bicycle Motors Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Motor Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Spanish Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Spanish Bicycle Motors Historic Market Review by
Operation Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Bicycle Motors Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Operation Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Spanish Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Spanish Bicycle Motors Historic Market Review by
Sales Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Bicycle Motors Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Sales Channel for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 121: Russian Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Bicycle Motors Market in Russia by Motor Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 123: Russian Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Russian Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Operation Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Bicycle Motors Market in Russia by Operation Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 126: Russian Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Russian Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Bicycle Motors Market in Russia by Sales Channel:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 129: Russian Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 130: Rest of Europe Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020-2027
Table 131: Bicycle Motors Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Motor Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Europe Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown
by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Europe Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation Type: 2020-2027
Table 134: Bicycle Motors Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Operation Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Europe Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown
by Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Europe Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020-2027
Table 137: Bicycle Motors Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Sales Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Europe Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown
by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 140: Bicycle Motors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Bicycle Motors Market in Asia-Pacific by Motor Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Bicycle Motors Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by
Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Bicycle Motors Market in Asia-Pacific by Operation
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Bicycle Motors Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Operation Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by
Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Bicycle Motors Market in Asia-Pacific by Sales
Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Bicycle Motors Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by
Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 151: Bicycle Motors Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Australian Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Australian Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Bicycle Motors Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Operation Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Australian Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Operation Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Australian Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Bicycle Motors Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Australian Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 159: Australian Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 160: Indian Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Indian Bicycle Motors Historic Market Review by
Motor Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 162: Bicycle Motors Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Motor Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: Indian Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Operation Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Indian Bicycle Motors Historic Market Review by
Operation Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: Bicycle Motors Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Operation Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: Indian Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Indian Bicycle Motors Historic Market Review by
Sales Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Bicycle Motors Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Sales Channel for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 169: Bicycle Motors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: South Korean Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019
Table 171: Bicycle Motors Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Bicycle Motors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Operation Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: South Korean Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Operation Type: 2012-2019
Table 174: Bicycle Motors Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Bicycle Motors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: South Korean Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 177: Bicycle Motors Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bicycle Motors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Motor
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Bicycle Motors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bicycle Motors Market Share
Analysis by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bicycle Motors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Operation Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Bicycle Motors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Operation Type for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bicycle Motors Market Share
Analysis by Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bicycle Motors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sales
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Bicycle Motors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bicycle Motors Market Share
Analysis by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 187: Latin American Bicycle Motors Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 188: Bicycle Motors Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Latin American Bicycle Motors Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Latin American Bicycle Motors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Motor Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Latin American Bicycle Motors Market by Motor Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Latin American Bicycle Motors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Operation Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 194: Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Operation Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Latin American Bicycle Motors Market by Operation
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Latin American Bicycle Motors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period
2020-2027
Table 197: Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Bicycle Motors Market by Sales
Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 199: Argentinean Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020-2027
Table 200: Bicycle Motors Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Motor Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 201: Argentinean Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Argentinean Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation Type: 2020-2027
Table 203: Bicycle Motors Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Operation Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 204: Argentinean Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Argentinean Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020-2027
Table 206: Bicycle Motors Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Sales Channel: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 207: Argentinean Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 208: Bicycle Motors Market in Brazil by Motor Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 209: Brazilian Bicycle Motors Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019
Table 210: Brazilian Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by
Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Bicycle Motors Market in Brazil by Operation Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 212: Brazilian Bicycle Motors Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Operation Type: 2012-2019
Table 213: Brazilian Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by
Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Bicycle Motors Market in Brazil by Sales Channel:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 215: Brazilian Bicycle Motors Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 216: Brazilian Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by
Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 217: Bicycle Motors Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 218: Mexican Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019
Table 219: Mexican Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Bicycle Motors Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Operation Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 221: Mexican Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Operation Type: 2012-2019
Table 222: Mexican Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Bicycle Motors Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 224: Mexican Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 225: Mexican Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 226: Rest of Latin America Bicycle Motors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 227: Bicycle Motors Market in Rest of Latin America by
Motor Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 228: Rest of Latin America Bicycle Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Bicycle Motors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Operation Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 230: Bicycle Motors Market in Rest of Latin America by
Operation Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 231: Rest of Latin America Bicycle Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Bicycle Motors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020
to 2027
Table 233: Bicycle Motors Market in Rest of Latin America by
Sales Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Bicycle Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 235: The Middle East Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 236: Bicycle Motors Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 237: The Middle East Bicycle Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 238: The Middle East Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 239: The Middle East Bicycle Motors Historic Market by
Motor Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 240: Bicycle Motors Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Motor Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 241: The Middle East Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 242: The Middle East Bicycle Motors Historic Market by
Operation Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 243: Bicycle Motors Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Operation Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 244: The Middle East Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 245: The Middle East Bicycle Motors Historic Market by
Sales Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 246: Bicycle Motors Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Sales Channel for 2012,2020, and
2027
IRAN
Table 247: Iranian Market for Bicycle Motors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Motor Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 248: Bicycle Motors Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 249: Iranian Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by
Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 250: Iranian Market for Bicycle Motors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Operation Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 251: Bicycle Motors Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Operation Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 252: Iranian Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by
Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 253: Iranian Market for Bicycle Motors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 254: Bicycle Motors Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period
2012-2019
Table 255: Iranian Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis by
Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 256: Israeli Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020-2027
Table 257: Bicycle Motors Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Motor Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 258: Israeli Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 259: Israeli Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation Type: 2020-2027
Table 260: Bicycle Motors Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Operation Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 261: Israeli Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Operation Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 262: Israeli Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020-2027
Table 263: Bicycle Motors Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Sales Channel: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 264: Israeli Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 265: Saudi Arabian Bicycle Motors Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Motor Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 266: Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956089/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: