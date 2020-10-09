October 9, 2020: Oslo, Norway, based on a preliminary review, PGS expects to report Segment* revenues for Q3 2020 of approximately $115 million. Contract revenues ended at approximately $9 million. MultiClient pre-funding revenues were approximately $52 million, from a capitalized MultiClient cash investment of approximately $57 million. MultiClient late sales were approximately $26 million.



Q3 2020 revenues include approximately $23 million of government grants related to the Covid-19 pandemic. The government grants are recorded as Other revenues.

“A majority of our active vessel capacity was allocated to MultiClient in Q3. The market remains challenging, but we believe this quarter represents the trough of this Covid-19 driven downturn. We expect increasing revenues from vessel operations and MultiClient sales going forward.

During the quarter, we completed our reorganization to adapt to the challenging market environment. We are now down to an annual run rate gross cash cost of approximately $400 million, assuming five vessels in operation. The process to complete documentation with lenders on the agreement to extend maturities is progressing according to plan”, says President & CEO Rune Olav Pedersen.

PGS routinely releases information about 3D vessel utilization after the end of each quarter.

Summary of vessel utilization:





Approximate allocation of PGS operated 3D towed streamer capacity



Quarter ended

September 30,





Quarter ended June 30,

2020 2019 2020 Contract seismic 2% 32% 15% MultiClient seismic 69% 56% 50% Steaming 11% 12% 21% Yard 7% 0% 0% Stacked/Standby 11% 0% 14%



The Q3 2020 vessel statistics includes five vessels. All cold-stacked** vessels are excluded from the statistics. The comparative periods (Q3 2019 and Q2 2020) are based on eight vessels.

The Company provides this information based on a preliminary summary of Q3 2020 revenues. The Company has not completed its financial reporting and related consolidation, review and control procedures, including the final review of all sales against the established revenue recognition/cut-off criteria. The estimates provided in this release are therefore subject to change and the Q3 2020 financial statements finally approved and released by the Company may deviate from the information herein.

PGS will release its Q3 2020 financial statements on Thursday October 22, 2020, at approximately 8:00am Central European Summer Time (CEST). A corresponding presentation is scheduled for 09:00am CEST the same day.

*For the purpose of Segment reporting, MultiClient prefunding revenues are recognized on a percentage of completion basis, and the related amortization of MultiClient library is based upon the ratio of aggregate capitalized survey costs to forecasted sales. This differs from IFRS reporting which recognizes revenue from MultiClient prefunding agreements and related amortization at the “point in time” when the customer receives access to, or delivery of, the finished data. For further description of the principles applied, see details in the 2019 annual report.

**The term "cold-stacked" is used when a vessel is taken out of operation for an extended period of time. Costs are reduced to a minimum, with the vessel preserved for a long idle time, all or most in-sea seismic equipment removed from the vessel, and typically the Company does not have available crew to operate the vessel.



