New York, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cable Conduit Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956198/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.6% over the period 2020-2027. Rigid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Flexible segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR
The Cable Conduit Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 224-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956198/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cable Conduit Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 2: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Rigid (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Rigid (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Flexible (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Flexible (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Industrial Manufacturing (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 8: Industrial Manufacturing (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Residential Construction (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Residential Construction (Application) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Healthcare (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Healthcare (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Energy & Utility (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 14: Energy & Utility (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Commercial Construction (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 16: Commercial Construction (Application) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Cable Conduit Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Cable Conduit Systems Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: United States Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: United States Cable Conduit Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 23: Canadian Cable Conduit Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Cable Conduit Systems Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 25: Canadian Cable Conduit Systems Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 27: Japanese Market for Cable Conduit Systems: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 28: Japanese Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 29: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cable
Conduit Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Cable Conduit Systems Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Chinese Cable Conduit Systems Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 33: Chinese Demand for Cable Conduit Systems in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 34: Chinese Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Cable Conduit Systems Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 35: European Cable Conduit Systems Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 36: European Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: European Cable Conduit Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 38: European Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: European Cable Conduit Systems Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 40: European Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 41: Cable Conduit Systems Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 42: French Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Cable Conduit Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 44: French Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 45: Cable Conduit Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: German Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 47: Cable Conduit Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 49: Italian Cable Conduit Systems Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Italian Cable Conduit Systems Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 51: Italian Demand for Cable Conduit Systems in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 52: Italian Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Cable Conduit Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 54: United Kingdom Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Cable Conduit Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 56: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 57: Spanish Cable Conduit Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 58: Cable Conduit Systems Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 59: Spanish Cable Conduit Systems Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 60: Spanish Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 61: Russian Cable Conduit Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Russian Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 63: Russian Cable Conduit Systems Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 64: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 65: Rest of Europe Cable Conduit Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 66: Rest of Europe Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Rest of Europe Cable Conduit Systems Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 68: Rest of Europe Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Cable Conduit Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 71: Cable Conduit Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Cable Conduit Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 75: Cable Conduit Systems Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 76: Australian Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 77: Cable Conduit Systems Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 78: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 79: Indian Cable Conduit Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Cable Conduit Systems Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 81: Indian Cable Conduit Systems Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 82: Indian Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 83: Cable Conduit Systems Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 84: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Cable Conduit Systems Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cable Conduit
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cable Conduit Systems Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Cable Conduit Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 90: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Latin American Cable Conduit Systems Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 92: Latin American Cable Conduit Systems Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 93: Latin American Cable Conduit Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 94: Latin American Cable Conduit Systems Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 95: Latin American Demand for Cable Conduit Systems in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 96: Latin American Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 97: Argentinean Cable Conduit Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Argentinean Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 99: Argentinean Cable Conduit Systems Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 100: Argentinean Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 101: Cable Conduit Systems Market in Brazil by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 102: Brazilian Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Cable Conduit Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: Brazilian Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
MEXICO
Table 105: Cable Conduit Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 106: Mexican Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 107: Cable Conduit Systems Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 108: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 109: Rest of Latin America Cable Conduit Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 110: Rest of Latin America Cable Conduit Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 111: Rest of Latin America Cable Conduit Systems Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 112: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 113: The Middle East Cable Conduit Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 114: The Middle East Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 115: The Middle East Cable Conduit Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 116: Cable Conduit Systems Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2020
and 2027
Table 117: The Middle East Cable Conduit Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 118: The Middle East Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 119: Iranian Market for Cable Conduit Systems: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 120: Iranian Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cable
Conduit Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 123: Israeli Cable Conduit Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 124: Israeli Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 125: Israeli Cable Conduit Systems Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 126: Israeli Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 127: Saudi Arabian Cable Conduit Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 128: Saudi Arabian Cable Conduit Systems Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 129: Saudi Arabian Demand for Cable Conduit Systems in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 130: Saudi Arabian Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 131: Cable Conduit Systems Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 132: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Cable Conduit Systems Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 135: Cable Conduit Systems Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 136: Rest of Middle East Cable Conduit Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 137: Cable Conduit Systems Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 138: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 139: African Cable Conduit Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: African Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 141: African Cable Conduit Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 142: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 52
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956198/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: