Bouclair Announces the Renovation and Reopening of Four New Concept Stores That Will Completely Redefine the Home Decor Shopping Experience This Fall

MONTREAL, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bouclair, the leading destination for home decor in Canada, is proud to announce the renovation and reopening of four new concept stores this fall. Customers in both Quebec and Ontario will now be able to enjoy a unique experience that features Bouclair’s collections and exclusive decor finds of the current season.

Chicoutimi and Barrie, as well Mega Centre Sainte Foy and Les Galeries de la Capitale, both located in Quebec City, will all undergo a transformation of their current brick-and-mortar concept to one that offers a multi-faceted experience where customers can easily imagine recreating the looks in their own home, making it more enjoyable to shop for home decor pieces. Customers will surely enjoy the new Bouclair atmosphere and be inspired by decor accents displayed in a way that showcases each collection’s style, furniture displays full of arrangement ideas, rich visual tools that express the vibe of each collection, and decor experts available to help with any decor project. Each store has been revamped with the black store logo and storefront, along with natural woods mixed with greenery, adding to the brand’s new, sleek and trendy image.

The Canadian company is proud to be thriving and expanding its reach in the retail sector, especially in these unprecedented times. Their continued growth is largely thanks to their loyal followers from coast to coast choosing Bouclair’s great value for all their stylish and modern home decor pieces. Supporting local businesses has never been more important, and shoppers will be happy to learn that Bouclair’s products are all designed in Canada by their team of in-house designers.

Prioritizing its customers and staff’s health, Bouclair is committed to offering a unique shopping experience in a safe and healthy environment. Stores enforce social distancing measures, heightened hygiene standards, strict cleaning protocols, and face masks are required upon entry.

The new Bouclair concept was first launched last year with the openings of the Brossard, Boucherville, Boisbriand, Mascouche and St-Jérôme stores. Bouclair continues to grow and plans to open more new concept stores in 2021.

About Bouclair

Proud to support Canadians in their efforts to decorate their homes with the latest trends at affordable prices, Bouclair continuously looks to develop and release new collections to offer their customers a wide variety of products, ranging from home decor accents to home furnishings.



New Store Concept Video:

https://youtu.be/MXess01vocY



