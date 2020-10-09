Dublin, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "P-Phenylenediamine Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for P-Phenylenediamine is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.



Major factors driving the market studied are increasing demand of synthetic rubber additives and growing demand for p-phenylenediamine in dyes & pigments. On the flipside, high exposure to p-phenylenediamine can cause health issues like skin allergies & eye irritation and unfavourable conditions arising due to COVID-19 outbreak are the major restraints, which will hinder the growth of market.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand from Synthetic Rubber Additives Segment

P-Phenylenediamine is an organic compound which is a derivative of aniline. It is a white solid, but it can darken due to air oxidation.

The growing demand of p-phenylenediamine in rubber manufacturing owing to its superior properties like high temperature stability, chemical & electric resistance, and high strength is stimulating the p-phenylenediamine market.

The usage of p-phenylenediamine in rubber industry eliminates the major problem that rubber industry face of cracking due to oxygen and flexing, which is caused by ozone present in oxygen.

Derivatives of p-phenylenediamine are used in rubber manufacturing which are called as antiozonants that control and reduces the effect of ozone on rubber, thus prevent the rubber from cracking. Owing to this the demand of p-phenylenediamine is increasing in the rubber industry.

The synthetic rubber market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% and reach USD 46.7 billion in 2026, which would increase the demand of p-phenylenediamine for rubber manufacturing and would propel the p-phenylenediamine market during the forecast period.

Owing to all the above-mentioned factors for p-phenylenediamine, its market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for p-phenylenediamineduring the forecast period. In countries like China and India owing to growing population which is resulting in an increase in overall customer base for dyes & pigments and plastic & rubber goods, due to which the demand for p-phenylenediamine has been increasing in the region.

The growing demand of p-phenylenediamine in dyes & pigments industry owing to its low toxic and temperature stable nature is stimulating the demand of p-phenylenediamine in the region. It gives natural color which does not fade easily while washing or drying.

P-phenylenediamine is also used as a precursor for aramid plastics and fibers such as twaron and kevlar, also reaction of p-phenylenediamine with phosgene gives diisocyanate, a precursor to urethane polymers. Owing to this the demand of p-phenylenediamine is rising in the polymer industry.

Additionally, p-phenylenediamine is used for eczema diagnostics of patients owing to its potential skin sensitizing properties, which is increasing its demand in the region.

Furthermore, p-phenylenediamine is used as a developing agent in color photographic film development process. P-phenylenediamine reacts with silver grains in the film and create the colored dyes that form the image.

The Asia-Pacific dyes market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period which would increase the demand of p-phenylenediamine and would boost its market growth during the forecast period.

The aramid fiber market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth, at an estimated CAGR of around 8% over the forecast period, which will consequently stimulate the p-phenylenediamine market.

Some of the major companies operating in Asia-Pacific region are DuPont and AARTI INDUSTRIES LIMITED.

The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for p-phenylenediamine during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The p-phenylenediamine market is fragmented with top players accounting for a marginal share of the market. Major companies in the market include LANXESS, Anhui Xianglong Chemical Co., Ltd., DuPont, AARTI INDUSTRIES LIMITED, and Chizhou Fangda Technology CO., Ltd.



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand of Synthetic Rubber Additives

4.1.2 Growing Demand from Dyes & Pigments

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Exposure to P-phenylenediamine can Cause Health Issues

4.2.2 Unfavourable Conditions Arising Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Application in Photographic Film Developing

7.2 Other Opportunities



