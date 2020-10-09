Dublin, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "P-Phenylenediamine Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for P-Phenylenediamine is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.
Major factors driving the market studied are increasing demand of synthetic rubber additives and growing demand for p-phenylenediamine in dyes & pigments. On the flipside, high exposure to p-phenylenediamine can cause health issues like skin allergies & eye irritation and unfavourable conditions arising due to COVID-19 outbreak are the major restraints, which will hinder the growth of market.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Demand from Synthetic Rubber Additives Segment
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The p-phenylenediamine market is fragmented with top players accounting for a marginal share of the market. Major companies in the market include LANXESS, Anhui Xianglong Chemical Co., Ltd., DuPont, AARTI INDUSTRIES LIMITED, and Chizhou Fangda Technology CO., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand of Synthetic Rubber Additives
4.1.2 Growing Demand from Dyes & Pigments
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Exposure to P-phenylenediamine can Cause Health Issues
4.2.2 Unfavourable Conditions Arising Due to COVID-19 Outbreak
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Dyes & Pigmenys
5.1.2 Synthetic Rubber Additives
5.1.3 Aramid Fiber
5.1.4 Photographic Developer
5.1.5 Others
5.2 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 AARTI INDUSTRIES LIMITED
6.4.2 Alfa Aesar
6.4.3 Anhui Xianglong Chemical Co., Ltd.
6.4.4 BOC Sciences
6.4.5 CHEMOS GmbH & Co. KG
6.4.6 Chizhou Fangda Technology Co., Ltd.
6.4.7 DuPont
6.4.8 Jay Organics Pvt. Ltd.
6.4.9 Jayvir Dye Chem
6.4.10 Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical Co., Ltd.
6.4.11 Jiangsu Xinyu Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.
6.4.12 LANXESS
6.4.13 Quzhou Ruiyuan Chemical Co., Ltd.
6.4.14 Suzhou Rosen Auxiliary Co., Ltd.
6.4.15 TBI CORPORATION LTD.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing Application in Photographic Film Developing
7.2 Other Opportunities
