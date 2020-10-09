Dublin, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contactless Payments - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Contactless Payment market accounted for $7.97 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $25.30 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.



Increased customer satisfaction and rising revenue opportunities are the major factors driving the market growth. However, lower adoption rate is restraining the market growth.



Contactless payment systems consist of smart cards or further devices in coordination with RFID or NFC technologies for making a secure payment. They are done in close physical proximity preventing unapproved access during the transaction, dissimilar to mobile payments that are done through the web.



Based on device, the Point of Sales (POS) segment is likely to have a huge demand due to different advantages, such as easy usability, decrease in the time spent on queuing and mobility. By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as it is highly fragmented by the presence of range of countries that are economically and technologically advanced.



Some of the key players profiled in the Contactless Payment Market include Castles Technologies, ID Tech Solutions, Ingenico Group SA, On Track Innovations, OTI Ltd, SumUp Inc, Thales Group (Gemalto NV), VeriFone Systems Inc and Visiontek.



Devices Covered:

Point of Sale (POS)

Mobile Handsets

Operational Frequencies Covered:

Low Frequency

Ultra High Frequency

High Frequency

Payment Methods Covered:

Contactless Credit Card

Contactless Wearables

Contactless Debit Card

Contactless Mobile Payment

Technologies Covered:

Bluetooth

Radio-frequency Identification (RFID)

Wi-Fi

Near Field Communication (NFC)

End Users Covered:

Retail

Healthcare

Transportation

Restaurants

Company Profiling



Castles Technologies

ID Tech Solutions

Ingenico Group SA

On Track Innovations

OTI Ltd

SumUp Inc

Thales Group (Gemalto NV)

VeriFone Systems Inc

Visiontek

