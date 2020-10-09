New York, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Beverage Coolers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956083/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.9% over the period 2020-2027. Non-Alcoholic Beverage Coolers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.3% CAGR and reach US$16.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Alcoholic Beverage Coolers segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR
The Beverage Coolers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 277-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Beverage Coolers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Beverage Coolers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Beverage Coolers Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Beverage Coolers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Non-Alcoholic Beverage Coolers (Product Type) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Non-Alcoholic Beverage Coolers (Product Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Non-Alcoholic Beverage Coolers (Product Type) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Alcoholic Beverage Coolers (Product Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Alcoholic Beverage Coolers (Product Type) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 9: Alcoholic Beverage Coolers (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Commercial Beverage Coolers (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Commercial Beverage Coolers (End-Use) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Commercial Beverage Coolers (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Residential Beverage Coolers (End-Use) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Residential Beverage Coolers (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Residential Beverage Coolers (End-Use) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Beverage Coolers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Beverage Coolers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Beverage Coolers Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 18: United States Beverage Coolers Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: United States Beverage Coolers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Beverage Coolers Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: Beverage Coolers Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Beverage Coolers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Canadian Beverage Coolers Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 24: Beverage Coolers Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 25: Canadian Beverage Coolers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Beverage Coolers Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 27: Canadian Beverage Coolers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Beverage Coolers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: Beverage Coolers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 30: Japanese Beverage Coolers Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Beverage
Coolers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Japanese Beverage Coolers Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 33: Beverage Coolers Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Beverage Coolers Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Beverage Coolers Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: Chinese Beverage Coolers Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Beverage Coolers in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Beverage Coolers Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Beverage Coolers Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Beverage Coolers Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: European Beverage Coolers Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Beverage Coolers Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 42: European Beverage Coolers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: European Beverage Coolers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 44: Beverage Coolers Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European Beverage Coolers Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Beverage Coolers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 47: Beverage Coolers Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European Beverage Coolers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 49: Beverage Coolers Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 50: French Beverage Coolers Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 51: French Beverage Coolers Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Beverage Coolers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: French Beverage Coolers Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Beverage Coolers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 55: Beverage Coolers Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: German Beverage Coolers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: German Beverage Coolers Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Beverage Coolers Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Beverage Coolers Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Beverage Coolers Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Beverage Coolers Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Beverage Coolers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Italian Beverage Coolers Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: Italian Demand for Beverage Coolers in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Beverage Coolers Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Beverage Coolers Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Beverage Coolers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Beverage Coolers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 69: United Kingdom Beverage Coolers Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Beverage Coolers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: United Kingdom Beverage Coolers Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Beverage Coolers Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 73: Spanish Beverage Coolers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Spanish Beverage Coolers Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 75: Beverage Coolers Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Spanish Beverage Coolers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Beverage Coolers Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 78: Spanish Beverage Coolers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 79: Russian Beverage Coolers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Beverage Coolers Market in Russia by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 81: Russian Beverage Coolers Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Russian Beverage Coolers Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Beverage Coolers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 84: Beverage Coolers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Beverage Coolers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 86: Beverage Coolers Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Europe Beverage Coolers Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Beverage Coolers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 89: Beverage Coolers Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Beverage Coolers Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Beverage Coolers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: Beverage Coolers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Beverage Coolers Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Beverage Coolers Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Beverage Coolers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Beverage Coolers Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Beverage Coolers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Beverage Coolers Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Beverage Coolers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 100: Beverage Coolers Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Australian Beverage Coolers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Australian Beverage Coolers Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Beverage Coolers Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Australian Beverage Coolers Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Beverage Coolers Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 106: Indian Beverage Coolers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Indian Beverage Coolers Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 108: Beverage Coolers Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 109: Indian Beverage Coolers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Beverage Coolers Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 111: Indian Beverage Coolers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 112: Beverage Coolers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: South Korean Beverage Coolers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Beverage Coolers Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Beverage Coolers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean Beverage Coolers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Beverage Coolers Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Beverage Coolers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Beverage Coolers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Beverage Coolers Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Beverage Coolers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Beverage Coolers Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Beverage Coolers Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 124: Latin American Beverage Coolers Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 125: Beverage Coolers Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Latin American Beverage Coolers Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 127: Latin American Beverage Coolers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 128: Beverage Coolers Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American Beverage Coolers Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Latin American Demand for Beverage Coolers in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Beverage Coolers Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Beverage Coolers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 133: Argentinean Beverage Coolers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 134: Beverage Coolers Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Argentinean Beverage Coolers Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Argentinean Beverage Coolers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 137: Beverage Coolers Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Argentinean Beverage Coolers Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 139: Beverage Coolers Market in Brazil by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 140: Brazilian Beverage Coolers Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Brazilian Beverage Coolers Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Beverage Coolers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian Beverage Coolers Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian Beverage Coolers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 145: Beverage Coolers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Mexican Beverage Coolers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Mexican Beverage Coolers Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Beverage Coolers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Mexican Beverage Coolers Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Beverage Coolers Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Rest of Latin America Beverage Coolers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 152: Beverage Coolers Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 153: Rest of Latin America Beverage Coolers Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Beverage Coolers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Beverage Coolers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 156: Beverage Coolers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 157: The Middle East Beverage Coolers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 158: Beverage Coolers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 159: The Middle East Beverage Coolers Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 160: The Middle East Beverage Coolers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: The Middle East Beverage Coolers Historic Market by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 162: Beverage Coolers Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East Beverage Coolers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Beverage Coolers Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Beverage Coolers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 166: Iranian Market for Beverage Coolers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Beverage Coolers Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 168: Iranian Beverage Coolers Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Beverage
Coolers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Iranian Beverage Coolers Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 171: Beverage Coolers Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 172: Israeli Beverage Coolers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 173: Beverage Coolers Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Israeli Beverage Coolers Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Israeli Beverage Coolers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 176: Beverage Coolers Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 177: Israeli Beverage Coolers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 178: Saudi Arabian Beverage Coolers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 179: Beverage Coolers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 180: Saudi Arabian Beverage Coolers Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Beverage Coolers in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Beverage Coolers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Beverage Coolers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 184: Beverage Coolers Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: United Arab Emirates Beverage Coolers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 186: Beverage Coolers Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Beverage Coolers Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Beverage Coolers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 189: Beverage Coolers Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 190: Beverage Coolers Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Rest of Middle East Beverage Coolers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Rest of Middle East Beverage Coolers Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Beverage Coolers Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Beverage Coolers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Beverage Coolers Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 196: African Beverage Coolers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Beverage Coolers Market in Africa by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 198: African Beverage Coolers Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: African Beverage Coolers Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Beverage Coolers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 201: Beverage Coolers Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
