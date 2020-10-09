New York, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Betaine Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956082/?utm_source=GNW
7% over the period 2020-2027. Synthetic Betaine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Natural Betaine segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $978.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Betaine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$978.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 4th edition of our report. The 279-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956082/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Betaine Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &
2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Betaine Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Betaine Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Betaine Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Synthetic Betaine (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Synthetic Betaine (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Synthetic Betaine (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Natural Betaine (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Natural Betaine (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Natural Betaine (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Food & Beverages (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Food & Beverages (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Food & Beverages (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Animal Feed (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Animal Feed (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Animal Feed (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Cosmetics (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Cosmetics (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Cosmetics (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Betaine Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Betaine Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Betaine Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Betaine Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Betaine Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Betaine Historic Demand Patterns in the United States
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: Betaine Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Betaine Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Betaine Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Betaine Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Betaine Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Betaine Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Betaine Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Betaine: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Betaine Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Betaine Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Betaine
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Betaine Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Betaine Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Betaine Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Betaine Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Betaine Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Betaine in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Betaine Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Betaine Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Betaine Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Betaine Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Betaine Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European Betaine Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Betaine Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: Betaine Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Betaine Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Betaine Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: Betaine Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Betaine Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Betaine Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Betaine Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Betaine Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Betaine Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$
Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Betaine Historic Market Review in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Betaine Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Betaine Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Betaine Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Betaine Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Betaine Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: German Betaine Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Betaine Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Betaine Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Betaine Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Betaine Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Betaine in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Betaine Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Betaine Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Betaine: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Betaine Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Betaine Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Betaine in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Betaine Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Betaine Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Betaine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Betaine Historic Market Review by Type in US$
Million: 2012-2019
Table 81: Betaine Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Spanish Betaine Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Betaine Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Betaine Market Share Analysis by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Betaine Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Betaine Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Betaine Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Betaine Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Betaine Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Betaine Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Betaine Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 92: Betaine Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Betaine Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Betaine Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 95: Betaine Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Betaine Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Betaine Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Betaine Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Betaine Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Betaine Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Betaine Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Betaine Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Betaine Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Betaine Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Betaine Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Betaine Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Betaine Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Betaine Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Betaine Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Betaine Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Betaine Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Betaine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Betaine Historic Market Review by Type in US$
Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: Betaine Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Indian Betaine Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Betaine Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Betaine Market Share Analysis by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Betaine Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Betaine Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Betaine Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Betaine Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Betaine Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Betaine Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Betaine: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Betaine Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Betaine Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Betaine in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Betaine Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Betaine Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Betaine Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 131: Betaine Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Betaine Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Betaine Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Betaine Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Betaine Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Betaine in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Betaine Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Betaine Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Betaine Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 140: Betaine Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Betaine Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Betaine Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 143: Betaine Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Betaine Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Betaine Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Betaine Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Betaine Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Betaine Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Betaine Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Betaine Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Betaine Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Betaine Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Betaine Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Betaine Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Betaine Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Betaine Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Betaine Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Betaine Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Betaine Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Betaine Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Betaine Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Betaine Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Betaine Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: Betaine Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Betaine Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Betaine Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Betaine Historic Market by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Betaine Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Betaine Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Betaine Market in the Middle East: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Betaine Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Betaine: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Betaine Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Betaine Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Betaine
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Iranian Betaine Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 177: Betaine Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Betaine Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 179: Betaine Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Betaine Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli Betaine Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 182: Betaine Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Betaine Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Betaine Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Betaine Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Betaine Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Betaine in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Betaine Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Betaine Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Betaine Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Betaine Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Betaine Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Betaine Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Betaine Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Betaine Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Betaine Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Betaine Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Betaine Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Betaine Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Betaine Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Betaine Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle
East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African Betaine Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Betaine Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Betaine Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Betaine Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Betaine Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: Betaine Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956082/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: