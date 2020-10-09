New York, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Business Analytics Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956188/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the period 2020-2027.Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6% CAGR to reach US$47.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 41.7% share of the global Business Analytics Software market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Business Analytics Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.49% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$14 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$14 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 179-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Business Analytics Software Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 48
Formats available: