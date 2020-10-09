Dublin, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Goods - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Luxury Goods estimated at US$349.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$403.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Luxury Watches & Jewelry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.7% CAGR and reach US$129.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Apparel & Leather Goods segment is readjusted to a revised 1.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $94.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR



The Luxury Goods market in the U. S. is estimated at US$94.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$79 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR.



Personal Care Products & Cosmetics Segment to Record 1.6% CAGR



In the global Personal Care Products & Cosmetics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$39.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$43.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$54.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Benetton Group Srl

Bulgari SpA

Burberry Group PLC

Chanel SA

Coach, Inc.

Diesel SpA

Dolce & Gabbana Srl

Elizabeth Arden, Inc.

Estee Lauder, Inc.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Giorgio Armani SpA

Guccio Gucci SpA

Guerlain SA

Hermes International SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Prada SpA

PVH Corporation

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Tiffany & Co.

VF Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Luxury Goods Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Luxury Goods Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Luxury Goods Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Luxury Goods Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Luxury Watches & Jewelry (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Luxury Watches & Jewelry (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Luxury Watches & Jewelry (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Apparel & Leather Goods (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Apparel & Leather Goods (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Apparel & Leather Goods (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Personal Care Products & Cosmetics (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Personal Care Products & Cosmetics (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Personal Care Products & Cosmetics (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Fragrances & Perfumes (Product Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Fragrances & Perfumes (Product Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Fragrances & Perfumes (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Wines & Spirits (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Wines & Spirits (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Wines & Spirits (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



Market Facts & Figures

Luxury Goods Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Luxury Goods Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Luxury Goods Market by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Luxury Goods Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 145

