Global Smart Speaker Market to Reach $19 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Speaker estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Alexa, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 34.2% CAGR and reach US$10.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Google segment is readjusted to a revised 32.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $825.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.8% CAGR



The Smart Speaker market in the U.S. is estimated at US$825.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28.6% and 27.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.3% CAGR.



Siri Segment to Record 28.2% CAGR



In the global Siri segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 28.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$388.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Alibaba (China) Co., Ltd.

Alphabet, Inc.

Altec Lansing

Amazon.com, Inc.

Anker Innovations Ltd.

Apple, Inc.

Avnera Corporation

Baidu, Inc.

Bose Corporation

Fabriq

HARMAN International

Invoxia

Lenovo Group Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Libratone A/S

Mobvoi HK Limited

ONKYO USA Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

Sonos, Inc.

Sony Corporation

Ultimate Ears

Xiaomi, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Speaker Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Smart Speaker Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Smart Speaker Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

Alexa (Assistant) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Alexa (Assistant) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Google (Assistant) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Google (Assistant) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027

Siri (Assistant) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Siri (Assistant) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Other Assistants (Assistant) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Other Assistants (Assistant) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Hardware (Component) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Hardware (Component) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Software (Component) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Software (Component) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



Market Facts & Figures

Smart Speaker Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Smart Speaker Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Assistant: 2020 to 2027

Smart Speaker Market Share Breakdown by Assistant: 2020 VS 2027

Smart Speaker Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027

Smart Speaker Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 47

