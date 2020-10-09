Dublin, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Programmed Death-Ligand 1 (PD-L1) Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)-Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the PD-L1 NSCLC,historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the PD-L1 NSCLC market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The PD-L1 NSCLC market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, PD-L1 NSCLC market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted PD-L1 NSCLC market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current PD-L1 NSCLC treatment practices/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.



PD-L1 NSCLC Epidemiology



PD-L1 NSCLC Epidemiology division provides the insights about historical and current PD-L1 NSCLC patient pool and forecasted trend for each seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



The total NSCLC cases of patients by PD-L1 genetic biomarkers in the 7MM were observed to be 242,014 in 2017 which is expected grow during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted PD-L1 NSCLC Epidemiology[segmented as Total Incident Cases of NSCLC, Total Incident Cases of NSCLC Patients by Histology, Total Diagnosed Cases of NSCLC Patients by Stages, Total PD-L1-NSCLC Cases of Patients, and Treated PD-L1-NSCLC Patient Pool of NSCLC]scenario of PD-L1 NSCLC in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



PD-L1 NSCLC Market Outlook



Currently PD-1/PD-L1 blocking antibodies therapy is recommended for the patients showing PD-L1 expressions. In recent years, immunotherapy has revolutionized and changed the standard of care in patients with NSCLC. Immune checkpoint inhibitors, fundamentally those that act by blocking PD-1 and its ligand, the PD-L1, have emerged as novel treatment strategies in NSCLC, demonstrating undoubted superiority over chemotherapy in terms of efficacy.



Treatments for patients with advanced NSCLC are palliative, and thus intended to prolong survival and preserve quality of life for as long as possible, while minimizing the side effects due to treatment. Immune checkpoint inhibitors targeting either programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) or programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1) have become routinely part of the clinical approach for management of NSCLC.



Specifically, patients with PD-L1 expression 50% are typically offered monotherapy with the anti-PD-1 antibody pembrolizumab, although some with rapidly progressing or very extensive disease may be treated with a platinum doublet chemotherapy plus pembrolizumab. For patients with PD-L1 expression &lessThan; 50%, the combination of a platinum-doublet chemotherapy and pembrolizumab is standard. Choice of chemotherapy, for those receiving it is mainly influenced by histology.



So, treatment approach of PD-L1 expressed NSCLC is mainly depend on the use of immune checkpoint inhibitors, but to increase the efficacy of the treatment several companies are developing combinational products for the treatment of PD-L NSCLC.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Executive Summary of PD-L1 NSCLC



3. SWOT Analysis of PD-L1 NSCLC



4. PD-L1 NSCLC: Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of PD-L1 NSCLC in 2017: By Country

4.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of PD-L1 NSCLC in 2030: By Country



5. PD-L1 Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Cellular Classification of NSCLC

5.1.2. Signs and Symptoms of NSCLC

5.1.3. Risk Factors of Lung Cancer

5.1.4. Causes of NSCLC

5.1.5. Disease Biology: NSCLC



6. Diagnosis of PD-L1 NSCLC

6.1. Diagnostic Algorithm for NSCLC

6.2. Stages of NSCLC

6.3. Staging System



7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

7.3.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in the 7MM

7.3.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in the 7MM

7.3.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in the 7MM

7.4. The United States Epidemiology

7.4.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in the United States

7.4.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in the United States

7.4.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in the United States

7.4.4. Total PD-L1 NSCLC cases in the United States

7.4.5. Total PD-L1 NSCLC Treated patient Pool in the United States



8. EU-5 Epidemiology



9. Japan Epidemiology



10. Current Treatment Practices: PD-L1 NSCLC

10.1. Advanced/Metastatic NSCLC Treatment Algorithm

10.2. Chemotherapy

10.3. Targeted Therapy

10.4. Immunotherapy

10.5. Surgery

10.6. Radiation Therapy

10.7. Stage-wise Treatment Options of NSCLC



11. Guideline of NSCLC

11.1. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Guidelines: 2020

11.2. The European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Clinical Practice Guidelines for Diagnosis, Treatment, and Follow-up

11.3. The Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) Clinical Guidelines: 2018

11.4. The Japanese Lung Cancer Society Guideline for NSCLC, Stage IV: 2018



12. Unmet Needs of PD-L1 NSCLC



13. Key Endpoints in NSCLC Clinical Trials



14. Marketed Therapies

14.1. Key Cross

14.2. Imfinzi (Durvalumab): AstraZeneca

14.3. Opdivo (Nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb

14.4. Tecentriq (Atezolizumab): Genentech/Hoffmann-La Roche

14.5. Keytruda (Pembrolizumab): Merck



15. Emerging Therapies

15.1. Canakinumab (ACZ885): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

15.2. Avelumab (Bavencio): Merck KGaA and Pfizer

15.3. Libtayo (Cemiplimab): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

15.4. M7824 (Bintrafusp alfa): GlaxoSmithKline/Merck KGaA



16. PD-L1Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Seven Major Market Analysis

16.1. Key Findings

16.2. Market Outlook: 7MM



17. PD-L1 - Market Size



18. Market Access and Reimbursement of PD-L1 NSCLC Therapies



19. Market Drivers of PD-L1 NSCLC



20. Market Barriers of PD-L1 NSCLC



21. Appendix



